Strategic communications is fast becoming a two-tier profession, with artificial intelligence delivering a clear advantage to some teams while leaving others exposed to growing capability and credibility risks.

That is according to new research from specialist recruitment firm Murray McIntosh, based on a survey of more than 3,200 policy, public affairs and corporate communications professionals across the UK. The findings reveal stark differences in how AI is being adopted and embedded, with uneven uptake creating widening gaps in efficiency, quality and confidence across the profession.



While 44% of respondents said AI has already delivered efficiency gains, particularly in drafting, summarising and monitoring information, almost half, 48%, reported that it has had little or no impact on their role so far. The divide becomes even more pronounced when viewed through a sector lens.



In utilities, 82% of communications professionals say AI has already impacted or is expected to impact their work. In contrast, uptake remains far lower in heavily regulated sectors such as healthcare and pharmaceuticals, where just 12% report any meaningful impact to date.



The research suggests that this uneven adoption is not simply a question of enthusiasm for technology but reflects differing levels of investment, governance and training. As a result, some communications teams are pulling further ahead, while others risk falling behind in a profession where accuracy, judgement and credibility are critical.



Lauren Maddocks, Associate Director at Murray McIntosh, commented:



“AI is no longer a forward-looking issue for strategic communications, it is already shaping how work gets done. Our data shows a growing capability gap. Some teams are using AI to streamline routine tasks and focus on higher-value strategic work, while others have barely begun, often because of uncertainty, a lack of guidance, or concerns about risk.



“In a profession built on trust and credibility, this creates real exposure. Uneven adoption risks inconsistent quality, slower decision-making and, in some cases, reputational damage if tools are introduced without the right safeguards.



“The danger is that we end up with a two-tier profession, where capability depends not on talent, but on access to the right tools, training and leadership. Closing that gap will require more than experimentation. It needs clear governance, investment in skills and an honest conversation about where AI adds value and where human judgement must remain central.”



ENDS

Press contact:

Vickie Collinge

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

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