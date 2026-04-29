MYSEA is proud to welcome to its fleet WHITEFIN, a 90-foot classic sailing yacht that offers an unparalleled way to experience the historic waters of Venice and its surrounding lagoons. Originally designed by the legendary Bruce King and built by Renaissance Yachts, WHITEFIN combines the glamour of the "Roaring Twenties" with modern performance and refined luxury.



Charter broker Matteo describes the essence of this unique vessel:

"A glide through Venice where the city becomes a film set and the sea is the only stage. WHITEFIN is a magical adventure and perfect for all the family, accommodating up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. WHITEFIN is looked after by a crew of 4 comprising Captain, First Officer, Chef and Stewardess."



Luxury Accommodations & Authentic Design

Adorned with artisanal wood, brass, and ambient lighting, WHITEFIN’s interiors transport guests to a "Fantasy World” that evokes the charm and cinematic nature of Venice. Following extensive refits in 2015 and technical upgrades in 2020, the yacht ensures a refined cruising experience, whilst maintaining her traditional pedigree.

Capacity: Accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 elegantly appointed cabins

Cabin Layout: Features a Master cabin, a VIP double, and two twin cabins, making it the perfect choice for families



Crew: A dedicated professional crew of 4, including a Captain, First Officer, Chef, and a Stewardess, provides bespoke service.



Adventure Beyond the Grand Canal

Beyond her theatrical charm, WHITEFIN is designed for discovery. Her shallow draft and nimble handling make her the ideal platform for a sophisticated long weekend exploring the hidden corners of the Venetian Lagoon. However, for those seeking a more expansive journey, she is equally equipped for an adventurous crossing to the rugged coastlines and crystal-clear bays and islands of Croatia.



Guests can enjoy amenities, such as an electric piano for sophisticated evening entertainment, as well as an extensive collection of tenders & toys, including:



4.1m tender with a 25hp outboard engine

Snorkelling and diving equipment

Fishing gear and a speargun

Water-skis and a Laser sailing dinghy (available upon request).



Specifications at a glance:

Length: 27.43m (90')

Cruising Speed: 10 knots

Builder: Renaissance Yachts

Weekly Rate: from €29,500 per week.

For more information on booking your short or long Venetian "film set" adventure, visit mysea.co.