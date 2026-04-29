Leadership shortage overtakes workforce retention as top threat to UK energy operations



A lack of leadership talent has overtaken workforce attraction and retention as the single biggest threat to the future of UK energy operations, new research has revealed.



According to findings from executive search firm Newman Stewart, 40% of energy professionals now identify leadership capability gaps as their primary concern for future operations. This compares with 27% who cite staff attraction and retention, a challenge that has long been regarded as one of the sector’s most persistent.



The data highlights a growing recognition across the industry that securing sufficient volume of workers alone will not futureproof the UK’s energy sector, particularly as infrastructure becomes more complex, decentralised and operationally demanding.



As the UK accelerates investment across renewables, nuclear, grid resilience and flexible generation, businesses are increasingly dependent on leaders who can operate high integrity assets, manage digitalised systems and lead within heavily regulated, publicly scrutinised environments. Many employers now warn that the shortage of leaders with this combination of technical depth, operational judgement and leadership capability represents a more immediate threat than wider labour supply alone.



John Tilbrook, Managing Director of Newman Stewart, says:

“For many years, the industry has rightly focused on attracting more people into energy. What we are now seeing is a clear shift in concern towards who is actually leading these operations. Employers can recruit engineers and technicians, but without the right leadership capability in place, performance, safety and resilience are put at risk.”



“The challenge is being driven by a number of factors: the retirement of experienced plant leaders from legacy assets, the emergence of new technologies requiring different competencies, and the increasing visibility and scrutiny placed on energy infrastructure. The result is a widening gap between what these roles demand and the leadership capability currently available.”



“As the industry looks ahead to the next phase of the energy transition, leadership capability must be treated as critical infrastructure in its own right. Without it, even the best funded projects and the strongest recruitment pipelines will struggle to deliver long term value.”



ENDS



About Newman Stewart

Newman Stewart is a global executive search firm specialising in senior, confidential and technically complex roles. Boutique in size but uncompromising in capability, the firm combines rigorous research, transparent processes and deep sector understanding to help clients solve their most critical leadership challenges.

www.newmanstewart.co.uk



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Rachel Williams

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