Your First Home Unlocked arrives as the proportion of buyers relying on parental gifting reaches a record high, offering the generation doing it alone a practical, jargon-free guide to building a deposit, securing a mortgage, and buying with confidence.



Cheshire, May 2026 A new personal finance book published this spring sets out to change the conversation around first-time buying in the UK. Your First Home Unlocked: Build Your Deposit Faster, Secure the Right Mortgage, and Buy with Confidence Without Waiting for the Bank of Mum and Dad by Anthony Fallon is a step-by-step guide for the millions of aspiring homeowners navigating the property market without financial support from family.



With more than half of UK first-time buyers receiving no parental contribution, and median house prices remaining at a record multiple of average earnings, the gap between aspiration and action has rarely been wider. Yet most homebuying guides assume a gifted deposit, a guarantor, or at least a safety net. This book does not.



Written specifically for the UK market, Your First Home Unlocked covers the entire purchase journey across twenty chapters: from auditing your financial starting point and building a structured deposit plan, through maximising the Lifetime ISA bonus, understanding government schemes such as shared ownership, preparing a mortgage application that lenders approve, navigating surveys and conveyancing, and managing the final stretch from exchange to completion.



“For too long, the narrative around homeownership has been that you need a head start, a gifted deposit, a family safety net, or a lucky break. That’s simply not true for the majority of buyers, and it wasn’t true for me. This book is the guide I needed and couldn’t find.”

— Anthony Fallon, author of Your First Home Unlocked



Why this book, why now?

The UK housing market has become increasingly polarised between those who can draw on family wealth and those who cannot. Research consistently shows that buyers without parental support take significantly longer to save their deposit, are more likely to accept unfavourable mortgage terms, and are less likely to seek professional advice; not from disinterest, but from not knowing what to ask.



Your First Home Unlocked addresses this directly. It demystifies the processes that financial professionals take for granted, explains the full landscape of government support currently available, and gives readers a repeatable framework for making decisions at every stage; without needing to rely on anyone else’s money or advice.



Key themes and coverage

• Deposit acceleration: Practical strategies for building a meaningful deposit on a standard income, including budget restructuring, savings account selection, and a compound-growth framework to cut years off the typical saving timeline. A ready made spreadsheet is available to purchasers.

• Government schemes decoded: A clear, up-to-date explanation of the Lifetime ISA, shared ownership, and first-time buyer stamp duty relief, who qualifies, how to apply, and the trade-offs each involves.

• Mortgage literacy: Plain-English coverage of fixed vs tracker products, loan-to-value ratios, affordability assessments, the broker vs direct debate, and how to build a mortgage application that presents a buyer’s finances in the best possible light.

• The full purchase journey: From making a competitive offer and instructing a solicitor to understanding what a surveyor’s report actually means and managing completion day without costly surprises.

• Mindset and confidence: Practical tools for making clear-headed decisions in a fast-moving, high-stakes market; particularly for buyers who feel at a disadvantage without family guidance.



About the author

Anthony Fallon is an associate member of The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and The Residential Property Surveyors Association, specialising in Homebuyer surveys and Valuations in the UK property market. He bought his first home in 2019 without family financial support and has spent years helping first-time buyers understand surveys in the homebuying process . Anthony Fallon is based in Widnes, Cheshire.



Publication details

Title: Your First Home Unlocked

Subtitle: Build Your Deposit Faster, Secure the Right Mortgage, and Buy with Confidence Without Waiting for the Bank of Mum and Dad

Author: Anthony Fallon

Publisher: Anthony Fallon Publishing

Publication date: 08 May 2026

Format: Paperback|eBook|Hardback

Page count: 172 pages

ISBN (paperback): ISBN-9781918189117

ISBN (eBook): ISBN-9781918189100

ISBN (Hardback) ISBN-9781918189124

RRP (paperback): £14.99

RRP (eBook): £9.99

RRP (Hardback) 24.99

Territory: UK & Ireland (primary); Australia, Canada (secondary)

Subject: Personal Finance / Real Estate / First-Time Buyers

Available from: All major UK booksellers and Amazon UK.



Review copies are available on request. For interviews, extracts, or further information, please contact Anthony Fallon at books@fallonpub.co.uk or 07468431963.