Mental Health Awareness Week is taking place from the 11th of May until the 17th of May 2026. The theme for this year is "Action".



Live Yoga Teachers is offering a free yoga and breathwork class for people suffering from Mental Health issues on Friday 15th of May at 12pm BST.



“Through the practice of Yoga we can begin to slow down, soften and release. Reducing pressure, stress and anxiety and gently come back to ourselves.” Laura Waddoups, Yoga for Mental Health expert.



Laura will be leading a slow flow yoga and breathwork class, suitable for anyone who would like to try yoga for its benefits on Mental Health.



“We’ve organised this free taster class to give the possibility to people who never tried yoga to take ACTION , and do so in a secure low commitment environment. Practising online allows you to avoid crowded yoga studios and decreases the stress linked to trying something new. Classes with real life teachers are available from £5 a class on the platform”. Elodie Gythiel, Live Yoga Teachers co-founder.





Details:

- Equipement: yoga mat, or a towel/blanket. A cushion to sit on. Comfortable clothes

- Duration: 30 minutes

- Level: Beginners

- Maximum capacity: 100 people



Just sign up below and we'll a voucher to book for free the day before the event.



Sign up here: https://liveyogateachers.com/news/mental-health-awareness-we...

https://liveyogateachers.com/news/mental-health-awareness-we...





Contact: Elodie Gythiel, co-founder: hello@liveyogateachers.com