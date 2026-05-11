Already the world’s first person to receive stoma surgery via single-site keyhole surgery, North Devon triathlete and adventurer Caroline Bramwell is now set to become the first person with a stoma to complete the Everest Base Camp trek combined with the Everest Marathon on 29 May.



Ilfracombe based Caroline Bramwell, who is one of the Fearless women in TV Presenter Louise Minchin's book 'Fearless: Adventures with Extraordinary Women', is preparing to add a second ‘world first’ to her name at the end of this month by completing the Everest Marathon, the world’s highest marathon held at 5,364 metres above sea level, after a week-long trek to Everest Base Camp, with a stoma. But her remarkable record-breaking story began long before she reached the Himalayas.



Having spent years living with debilitating Ulcerative Colitis, leaving her housebound and hospitalised, she became the first person in the world to undergo stoma surgery using single-site keyhole surgery, a groundbreaking minimally invasive technique that was, at the time, entirely unprecedented. That surgery, 17 years ago, gave her back her life.



Now she is set to break new ground again: no-one with a stoma is believed to have previously completed both the Everest Base Camp trek and the marathon together, making her attempt a potential second ‘world first’ in the ostomy community and in her own extraordinary story.



“I don’t expect everyone to run a marathon at altitude,” says Caroline. “But if seeing what I’m doing gives just one person the courage to get outside and enjoy life with a stoma, then it’s all been worth it. Having a stoma does not mean your life is over, it can be the beginning of a completely new chapter. It is poignant that I will be trekking up Everest on World IBD Day, on 19th May.”



About the Challenge

The Everest Marathon, held on 29 May, starts at Everest Base Camp in Nepal and is widely regarded as the most challenging marathon on earth. Participants must first complete a gruelling week-long high-altitude trek just to reach the starting line, a journey that tests even the most experienced mountaineers and endurance athletes.



The combination of extreme altitude, physical demands, and the logistical challenges of managing a stoma in a remote wilderness environment make this undertaking uniquely formidable. Caroline has the added considerations of her hydration and has to manage the packing of sufficient stoma supplies to see her through the full event.



As the first person in the world to have had stoma surgery performed through single-site keyhole surgery, Caroline has always been at the frontier of what is possible for ostomates and doesn’t shy away from pushing new boundaries.



Rather than allowing her stoma to limit her ambitions, she has spent nearly two decades using her own experience to challenge misconceptions about life with a stoma and to inspire others in the ostomy community to live fully and actively.



Ostomy Life CIC: Making the outdoors accessible for all

Caroline is the founder of Ostomy Life (www.ostomylife.co.uk), a Community Interest Company based in North Devon dedicated to supporting people with stomas and internal pouches through outdoor activity and an active lifestyle. Caroline wishes, through Ostomy Life, to run a range of accessible events, including swim events and guided walks, designed to help ostomates of all abilities get outside, build confidence, and connect with others.



“I want people to know that life after stoma surgery can be full, active and joyful,” she says. “Ostomy Life is about showing people what’s possible and giving them a community to do it with.”



Fundraising

Caroline’s Everest adventure is raising funds for two causes close to her heart: Ostomy Life CIC, to support its work helping ostomates enjoy active lives, and Get Your Belly Out CIC, a national organisation raising awareness of Inflammatory Bowel Disease. Donations can be made via Caroline’s JustGiving page: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/everestmarathon



Event Sponsors

Achieving these big goals takes a team effort and Caroline is grateful to be supported by three sponsors for this expedition: Salts Healthcare, a leading UK manufacturer of stoma care products; Voom Nutrition, specialists in endurance sports nutrition; and Osprey Packs, renowned makers of high-performance outdoor packs and luggage.



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Notes to Editors

• Interviews and images are available on request.

• The Everest Marathon takes place on 29 May 2025, starting at Everest Base Camp (5,364m), Nepal.

* Caroline departs UK on Saturday 16th May

• Caroline is the first person in the world to have undergone stoma surgery via single-site keyhole surgery.

• No person with a stoma is believed to have previously completed both the Everest Base Camp trek and the Everest Marathon combined.

• Ostomy Life CIC: www.ostomylife.co.uk

• Get Your Belly Out CIC: www.getyourbellyout.co.uk

• Event Sponsors: Salts Healthcare|Voom Nutrition|Osprey Packs

Media Contact:

Caroline Bramwell

Ostomy Life CIC, Ilfracombe, North Devon

Tel: 07976 562068

Email: caroline@ostomylife.co.uk