As hospitality evolves to the meet rising demand of experience-based luxury and the everchanging nature of guest expectations, MiXIP 2026 offers a clear and compelling example of what the industry's future talent will look like.



For the third year running, Switzerland's premier student cocktail competition will take place on Friday 15th May at the iconic Caux Palace, home to Swiss Hotel Management School (SHMS). Bringing together leading Swiss institutions: Swiss Hotel Management School, Culinary Arts Academy Switzerland, César Ritz Colleges, EHL Hospitality Business School, Glion Institute of Higher Education, and Les Roches Crans-Montana, the event spotlights Switzerland’s next generation of hospitality professionals.



More than a competition, MiXIP is a live demonstration of how the future hospitality talent are being trained. In an industry facing skills shortages and shifting guest expectations, the focus has moved beyond just having technical ability, today's professionals must also be creative, adaptable, and emotionally intelligent.



How it works



Through four hands-on mixology challenges, students are assessed on taste, technique, presentation, creativity and presence - a skillset in high demand within the luxury hospitality sector. Each competing school selects one student representative, coached by a faculty mentor. The format is intentionally collaborative: all participants complete every challenge and contribute to the judging process, reflecting the teamwork and agility required in today’s hospitality environments.



Founded on the belief that mixology is a serious craft discipline, MiXIP is bridging the gap between what’ taught in the classroom and how its applied in the real-world. MiXIP is a student-led project by those in their 2nd semester of their Bachelor’s programme., so further highlights hospitality management in action, with students taking a lead in its creation, from concept to showtime.



Commenting on the importance of hands-on industry experience in hospitality education, Corentin Guédon, representing the MiXIP Organisation at SHMS Swiss Hotel Management School, said: "MiXIP gives students something no classroom can fully replicate — the experience of performing under real pressure, in front of real professionals, with real stakes. That is where future hospitality leaders are made.”



As institutions move towards practical, job-ready training, MiXIP 2026 demonstrates how future professionals are being shaped, by combining craft expertise with the human skills needed to deliver truly memorable experiences.



ENDS/



For more information or to speak with Corentin Guédon, please contact Lucy Whytock from BlueSky Education at lucy@bluesky-pr.com