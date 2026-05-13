Release date: 13th May 2026

Embargo: None

Contact: Danni Levy|info@checkfromhome.com|+34 691 313 543



DURING MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS WEEK, A HARLEY STREET DOCTOR IS ASKING WHY MEN'S HORMONAL HEALTH IS STILL BEING IGNORED IN WHAT HE CALLS "ONE OF THE MOST GLARING DOUBLE STANDARDS IN MODERN BRITISH HEALTHCARE"



The age group with the highest suicide rate in England is men aged 50–54 — the same cohort most likely to be experiencing testosterone decline. No one is connecting the dots.





London, May 2025 — This Mental Health Awareness Week, as the nation is urged to talk more openly about mental wellbeing, a leading Harley Street physician is highlighting what he calls a critical and overlooked driver of male mental health: hormonal decline.



Dr. Aamer Khan, a physician with over two decades of clinical experience, is clinical director of [Check From Home http://www.checkfromhome.com] — a new UK-based at-home hormone testing service for men.



He is speaking out about the systemic failure to diagnose and treat low testosterone in men, and the mounting human cost of that failure.



Men aged 50 to 54 have the highest suicide rate in England and Wales. They are also the demographic most likely to be experiencing testosterone decline. Yet the government's Men's Health Strategy, published in November 2024, does not mention testosterone once.



The Clinical Gap No One Is Talking About

Low testosterone — clinically known as hypogonadism — is associated with depression, anxiety, fatigue, brain fog, loss of motivation, and withdrawal from relationships. These are also, almost identically, the symptoms of poor mental health. Yet the two are rarely considered together in clinical practice.



Dr. Khan says the consequences are severe: "In my clinic, I regularly see men who have been prescribed antidepressants, referred to talking therapies, or simply told to sleep better and exercise more — when the underlying issue is hormonal. Low testosterone is one of the most glaring double standards in modern British healthcare. We have invested heavily in women's hormonal health, and rightly so. But men are being left behind."



A System Stacked Against Men



The data bears this out. NHS spending on testosterone has risen to over £13.5 million annually — yet there are no NICE guidelines for testosterone deficiency in men, no standardised diagnostic threshold, and no consistent referral pathway. A symptomatic man seeking help may wait up to 12 months for a diagnosis, if he receives one at all.



By contrast, the rollout of NHS HRT provision for women — driven by campaigning, clinical advocacy, and political attention — has transformed access to hormonal care. The same infrastructure simply does not exist for men.



Dr. Khan continues: "The NHS testosterone pathway is inconsistent at best, inaccessible at worst. Men are told their results are 'within normal range' when they are symptomatic. They are bounced between GPs. They are dismissed. Meanwhile, the mental health consequences compound. This isn't just a healthcare gap — it's a public health crisis."



Barry Knows



Check From Home has launched an awareness campaign fronted by Barry the bulldog — a deadpan mascot who calls men out, from his sofa, for blaming burnout, bad weather, Mercury retrograde, their boss, their wife, their dog — anything except checking their hormones.



The campaign is designed to reach men who don't engage with conventional health messaging: blunt, unsentimental, and grounded in a simple ask. Get tested. Know your numbers. Act on the result.



What Check From Home Offers



Check From Home provides clinically accredited, at-home hormone testing for men in the UK, developed in partnership with Dr. Aamer Khan.



Tests are processed by Vitall, a regulated UK laboratory, and results are reviewed Dr Khan or a member of his team as an included service.



Available tests include:

Testosterone Test (finger-prick) — £59

Testosterone Test (Tasso upper-arm collection) — £108

Premium Hormone Profile (finger-prick) — £139

Premium Hormone Profile (Tasso) — £188

Follow-up consultations with Dr. Khan are available for those who require clinical interpretation and next steps.



Website: checkfromhome.com



Dr. Aamer Khan — Available for Interview



Dr. Aamer Khan is one of the UK's leading aesthetic and regenerative medicine physicians, practising from Harley Street. He has over 20 years of clinical experience and has spoken extensively on the intersection of hormonal health, longevity, and male wellbeing. He is available for broadcast, print, and podcast interview throughout Mental Health Awareness Week and beyond.



About Check From Home



Check From Home is a UK at-home male hormone testing service, founded by Danni Levy — former editor of Muscle & Fitness, FLEX, Muscle & Health, and Loaded magazine. Check From Home was built on the belief that the gap between men knowing something is wrong and getting a credible clinical answer should not exist. checkfromhome.com



Danni Levy is also available for interview.



Key Statistics



Men aged 50–54 have the highest suicide rate in England and Wales (ONS, 2023)

The male suicide rate has barely changed in 40 years; the female rate has almost halved

NHS spending on testosterone exceeded £13.5 million in 2024

There are no NICE guidelines for testosterone deficiency in men

The Men's Health Strategy (November 2024) does not mention testosterone

NHS referral-to-treatment for testosterone can take up to 12 months

Press Contact

Danni Levy|Founder, Check From Home

Email: info@checkfromhome.com

Phone: +34 691 313 543

Website: checkfromhome.com



Check From Home is not a medical provider. Tests are processed by Vitall, a regulated UK laboratory. Results are reviewed by a qualified clinician. This service does not replace GP consultation.