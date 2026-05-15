New data suggests the crisis is not just one of drinking, but of intervention arriving too late.



New data taken in 2024 by the Office for National Statistics shows that 1,185 people died from alcohol-specific causes in Scotland in 2024. Alcoholic liver disease accounted for three-quarters of all UK alcohol deaths.



Castle Craig, which has treated patients from all across Scotland for over 35 years, says the picture is not dominated by sudden tragedy: the figures point to a crisis of delayed intervention.



Key findings



Scotland’s alcohol-death rate (standardised by age) in 2024 was 20.9 per 100,000 of the population, compared with 13.8 per 100,000 in England. That makes Scotland's rate roughly one and a half times higher, a gap that has persisted for more than two decades.



Across the UK, 7,288 of 9,809 alcohol-specific deaths in 2024 were caused by alcoholic liver disease. That is 74.3% of deaths in the UK. The next largest causes, mental and behavioural disorders due to alcohol use and accidental alcohol poisoning, accounted for a combined 2,119 deaths. Liver disease killed more than three times as many people as both combined.



In Scotland, men also died at twice the rate of women, with 29.6 deaths per 100,000 compared with 13.1 deaths (women). This gender disparity has remained constant for 24 years.



Statistics show that Scotland’s death rate has fallen marginally from 1,277 in 2023 to 1,185 in 2024, but the rate remains higher than that in 2019.



Years in the making



Alcoholic liver disease does not happen overnight. It develops over a period of years while someone continues to drink without ever accessing treatment. By the time most people receive a serious liver disease diagnosis, the damage is already advanced.



“The tragedy is that these deaths are entirely preventable,” says Dr Peter McCann, Medical Director of Castle Craig. “Alcoholic liver disease progresses over many years and can be detected through standard screening questions, basic blood tests and a simple liver scan. Treatment, including residential rehabilitation, is highly effective and would not only save lives but save considerable costs to the NHS through reducing frequent hospital admissions from complications of liver disease.”



Scotland's persistently elevated death rate compounds this. At 20.9 per 100,000, the country's rate is higher than England's, and that gap has been a feature of the data for more than two decades. Awareness campaigns and policy changes are showing no signs of impact.



What Castle Craig has to say



"These figures confirm what we see in clinical practice. Scotland continues to have one of the highest alcohol death rates in the UK, and the gap with England has barely changed. Behind every one of those 1,185 deaths is a person who, in many cases, could still be alive with the right treatment.



Alcoholic liver disease does not appear overnight. It develops over years, often while someone is still functioning, still going to work, and often unaware of the extent of the problem.



The 2024 fall is a small improvement, but the overall picture has not meaningfully changed in five years. It doesn’t appear that enough is being done to help people with this condition access effective treatment in time."