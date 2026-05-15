With overseas travel feeling less certain this summer, new research from Kopparberg reveals Brits are ready to make their own sunshine closer to home.



The study, conducted to mark the launch of Kopparberg’s new Bring Me Sunshine campaign, found that 70% of UK adults believe summer is something they can create wherever they are, while 68% say their best summer memories have either happened in the UK or are split equally between the UK and abroad.



The research also reveals the UK moments most likely to make summer feel like summer:

• Days out and trips: 60%

• BBQs: 58%

• Parks and outdoor spaces: 48%

• Evening drinks with friends: 46%

• Pub gardens: 45%



A perfect story ahead of the warm weather and May bank holiday.



Kopparberg's campaign launches on 22 May across TV, social, streaming and OOH, supported by activity across grocery, convenience, pubs and bars. Kopparberg is also rolling out new sunshine-inspired glassware across the on-trade and refreshed packaging from June.



Please get in touch with any questions.



Thanks,

Rob

rob.salvesen@kopparberg.co.uk