The Everest Man extends record in an extraordinary career on the world's highest peaks



Kathmandu, Nepal — Kami Rita Sherpa, known worldwide as the Everest Man, reached the summit of Mount Everest at 10:10 AM on May 17, completing his 32nd ascent of the world’s highest mountain and extending his own Guinness World Record — a mark no other climber in history has approached. He is 55 years old.



Born in Thame, Solukhumbu, Kami Rita first summited Everest in 1994. Over three decades, he has returned to the 8,848-metre peak with remarkable consistency, demonstrating an endurance that has redefined what is possible in high-altitude mountaineering. The ascent was



Of the mountain itself, he is unequivocal: “Everest is our god. I pray for Everest every day.”



Oliver Browne, Founder of True Summit Adventures, said: “For most people, an Everest expedition is a lifetime’s achievement. For the quiet man from Thame, it has become an annual — sometimes biannual ritual. To truly understand the scale of what Kami Rita has accomplished, you have to travel with him in the Everest region and witness how he is received by anyone who sees him. He is a living legend.”



Kami Rita guides privately with True Summit Adventures, offering a singular opportunity for those who wish to experience the Everest region with the Khumbu Valley's most celebrated son.



True Summit Adventures is a luxury travel company offering icon-led adventures in the most extraordinary landscapes on earth.



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