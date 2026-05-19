Hearing aid buyers are comparing the wrong thing, TreatCompare warns



New data across UK hearing-aid pricing and 616 UK hearing-care clinic records shows entry prices are almost identical between major providers, but the real cost difference is hidden in aftercare.



Consumers shopping for private hearing aids in the UK are making decisions worth £1,000 or more based on a headline price that often tells them little about what they are actually buying, according to new data published by healthcare price comparison platform TreatCompare.



TreatCompare's hearing-aid pricing dataset shows two major high-street providers, Boots Hearingcare and Specsavers, sit within approximately £5 at entry level, with private hearing aid pairs starting around £495. Premium technology tiers can exceed £3,000 per pair. But TreatCompare says the price range is not the problem. The comparison gap is.



"The hearing aid market looks like a price comparison problem, but it is really an aftercare and quote-transparency problem," said Peter Langdon, Founder of TreatCompare. "The advertised entry price is only the start. Consumers need to compare the exact model, whether the price is per ear or per pair, the trial period, retuning, repairs and what happens after the aftercare package ends."



Unlike most consumer electronics, hearing aids are a service purchase. The device itself is only part of the value. The fitting, fine-tuning, follow-up support, repair route and long-term clinical relationship can matter as much as the device tier. Yet most search behaviour focuses on the upfront number.



The NHS provides hearing aids free of charge where clinically appropriate, but typically offers less consumer choice over brand, style and technology tier. For patients who need faster access, a smaller device, a rechargeable route or a specific feature set, the private market can be relevant. TreatCompare says those buyers need a quote-level comparison, not just a headline price comparison.



TreatCompare now tracks 616 crawlable UK hearing-care clinic records and is expanding its hearing aid coverage to surface the aftercare, trial period, repairs, retuning and per-ear versus per-pair pricing detail that consumers currently struggle to compare.



Consumers can use the TreatCompare hearing aid quote checker here:



https://www.treatcompare.com/hearing-aids/quote-checker



The full press release and data notes are available here:



https://www.treatcompare.com/press/hearing-aid-buyers-compar...



Notes to editors



Source: TreatCompare UK hearing-aid pricing and clinic inventory analysis, May 2026. Based on provider-published pricing benchmarks, aftercare terms and 616 crawlable UK hearing-care clinic records.



The 616 clinic inventory figure excludes Specsavers clinic-location records, which are currently not available for compliant crawl. Specsavers pricing benchmarks are based on provider-published pricing research, not from the clinic inventory count.



Provider price benchmarks are point-in-time public market observations. Consumers should confirm the exact model, technology tier, trial period, aftercare and repair terms in a written quote before buying.



About TreatCompare



TreatCompare is an independent healthcare price comparison and market data platform. It collects publicly available provider price information, normalises it for consumer and press use, and adds source dates, methodology notes and regulatory context. No provider pays for inclusion or ranking.





Media contact:



Peter Langdon

Email: data@treatcompare.com

Telephone: +44 20 3048 4839