Recorded at Abbey Road Studios, this album fuses contemporary music styles and musical theatre, resulting in a completely new sound,

Newly released, the debut album Broadway Maybe featuring award-winning singer and performer, 22-year-old Henry Patterson.



Recorded at Abbey Road Studios, this album fuses contemporary music styles and musical theatre, resulting in a completely new sound, making it engaging to both Broadway fans and audiences outside the theatre world alike.



“Although Broadway Maybe is framed around the experience of stepping into an audition room, I always wanted the emotions behind it to feel universal. Whether someone is navigating their career, relationships, identity or simply trying to find where they belong, the album is really about hope, ambition, vulnerability and the pressure of wanting something deeply whilst figuring yourself out along the way.” Henry explained.



Henry worked closely with musical director, Leigh Stanford Thompson on the album’s arrangements, to create a sound that feels intimate and conversational, as if the listener is sitting in the room with him.



“Henry has this rare ability to completely disarm an audience through honesty. As a performer, he draws people into every lyric with a vulnerability and emotional immediacy that feels deeply personal” said Leigh.



“‘I Know Him So Well’ became one of my favourite moments on the album because changing the perspective completely unlocked something new in the song. Even though it was written for two women, this version feels incredibly natural and almost like the song was always meant to be sung this way.” He adds.



Across twelve tracks, they revisit well-known repertoire from shows including Sweeny Todd, Les Misérables, Merrily We Roll Along and West Side Story.



The album also features a special guest appearance from Jim Caruso, who appears in the role of the casting director, helping frame the record’s audition-room narrative. Caruso is best known as the longtime host of the celebrated Cast Party series at Birdland Jazz Club and for his work across the New York cabaret and theatre scene, including collaborations with Liza Minnelli



Download the album here



About Henry Patterson:



Early life: Henry first came to public attention as a young, British entrepreneur, writing and publishing his first book at 9 years old and then creating childrens brand Not Before Tea around the characters in the story. This was not a planned path but one as a result of not fitting in at school and therefore carving out a new direction, away from conventional education This led to a global speaking tour, sharing stages with Tony Robbins and Gary Vaynerchuck. At the age of 14 he released his second book, Young & Mighty, sharing tips on how young people can double their pocket money and learn business basics. Within this project he collaborated with the likes of Sir Richard Branson, Cameron Mackintosh and Ariana Debose. Because of this young success, Henry is still part of the school business studies syllabus.



Today: In recent years, Patterson has established himself as a distinctive new voice in the world of theatre and entertainment, having performed internationally and appearing on BBC Americast with his viral musical parodies. What started as playful reinterpretations has evolved into a defining artistic identity, using jazz to unlock musical theatre for people who might never have thought it was for them. His recent shows, have become known for their jazz reinterpretations of musical theatre classics, attracting both theatre audiences and listeners new to the genre.



Broadway Maybe: Recorded at Abbey Road Studios, Broadway Maybe is the debut album from Henry Patterson, reimagining iconic musical theatre songs through intimate contemporary arrangements. Framed around the internal monologue of a performer during an audition, the album explores ambition, vulnerability and self-doubt through a cinematic and emotionally conversational sound. Featuring arrangements by Leigh Stanford Thompson, the record offers a fresh interpretation of well-known repertoire whilst remaining rooted in storytelling and emotion.



Download the album here