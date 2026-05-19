A stunt performer who was close to walking away from the film industry has revealed how his life changed overnight after landing a role in one of 2026’s biggest blockbuster releases.



James Wilkinson, 35, from Jersey, stars as Mekaneck in the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe film alongside Idris Elba, Nicholas Galitzine and Camila Mendes. The long-awaited reboot of the iconic franchise is set for release in cinemas worldwide on June 5, 2026.



Just months before being cast, Wilkinson admits he had started questioning whether to continue pursuing the industry at all after a difficult period shaped by the pandemic and writers’ strikes.



Then came a mystery audition at Sky Studios Elstree.



“I got this call from my agent telling me to bring my stunt bag and prepare for something really physical,” Wilkinson said.



“I walked in and immediately realised this was on another level.”



The intense two-hour audition involved sword fighting, stunt choreography, wire work and combat sequences.



“It was honestly the most fun I’ve ever had at an audition,” he said.



After hearing nothing for six weeks, Wilkinson assumed he had missed out on the role and accepted work on a stunt production in China instead.



Then, at 2am, while trying to find WiFi, his phone rang.



“I had to walk about a kilometre in the middle of the night just to get signal,” he recalled.



“That’s when I found out I’d been cast. It completely changed my life.”



Since joining the production, Wilkinson has found himself sharing scenes with Idris Elba, although his first attempt at conversation with the Luther star did not quite go to plan.



“I remember trying to think of something cool to say to Idris,” he laughed.



“I noticed his shoes and somehow the conversation ended with us talking about how we both have massive feet. It definitely wasn’t my smoothest moment.”



The role has already led to one surreal career milestone after Wilkinson was turned into an official Mattel action figure.



“Mattel scanned us with hundreds of cameras,” Wilkinson explained.



“Then one day I was suddenly holding a figure with my face on it. It was mind blowing.”



Born and raised in Jersey, Wilkinson originally moved to London aged 16 to train in musical theatre before transitioning into stunt work after struggling to find his place within traditional casting.



His career has since taken him across the globe, working on major stunt productions throughout Asia, including WaterWorld at Universal Studios, where he performed large-scale action sequences involving jet skis, fire burns and combat choreography.



One stunt involved him being completely engulfed in flames while riding a jet ski across the water.



“I was effectively on fire travelling at speed on a jet ski,” he said.



“Weirdly, that was probably my favourite stunt I’ve ever done.”



Wilkinson will also appear opposite martial arts icon Scott Adkins in the upcoming action thriller Bedlam.



Reflecting on joining one of the world’s most recognisable franchises, Wilkinson believes the nostalgic appeal of Masters of the Universe is part of what makes the film so exciting.



“There’s so much going on in the world right now,” he said.



“When people feel nostalgic, they’re going back to something familiar and comforting. Masters of the Universe has that magic.”



Masters of the Universe arrives in cinemas on June 5, 2026.



For interviews, images or further information contact:



Edward Hopkins

Ed Hopkins PR

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