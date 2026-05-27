OPIT – Open Institute of Technology welcomed 111 graduates from over 35 countries to Valletta, Malta, this weekend for its 2026 graduation ceremony.



The ceremony took place on Saturday, May 23 at Casino Maltese, marking the graduation of OPIT’s first-ever Bachelor of Science cohort in Computer Science, alongside students completing Master of Science degrees in Applied Data Science and AI, Responsible Artificial Intelligence, Digital Business and Innovation, and Enterprise Cybersecurity.



The event hosted around 120 participants, including graduates and their families, faculty members, institutional partners, and representatives from the technology and education sectors.



Founded by ed-tech entrepreneur Riccardo Ocleppo, OPIT was created to address the global technology skills gap through accessible, accredited online education focused on high-demand digital disciplines. The institution is led by Former Italian Minister of Education Francesco Profumo.



“In just three years, OPIT has positioned itself as the go-to institution for modern, applied degrees in technology. In 2027, we expect to reach 1,000 students from all over the world, from bachelor degrees to the newly launched Professional Doctorate in Applied AI, which is the first programme of its kind in Europe,” said Ocleppo.



The ceremony featured prominent figures from the global education and technology sectors. Matt Symonds, co-founder of QS and Fortuna Admissions, moderated the event and conducted interviews with Ocleppo and Profumo. Roberta Metsole, President of the European Parliament, also featured in a video message.



Among the keynote speakers was Zorina Alliata, Director of AI Enablement at Wolters Kluwer and OPIT Professor, whose career spans leadership roles in artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and innovation.



Since launching three years ago, OPIT has grown rapidly and now has around 600 students from 92 countries. The institution offers a range of undergraduate and postgraduate degrees across areas including computer science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital business.



This year, OPIT also expanded its academic portfolio with the launch of a new Foundation Programme and a Professional Doctorate in Applied Artificial Intelligence, reflecting growing global demand for advanced tech education and executive-level AI expertise.



Around 70% of OPIT students are already working professionals employed at leading organisations across a wide range of industries, including global technology firms, financial institutions, consulting companies, and international organisations.



Graduates that attended the ceremony come from countries including Italy, Malta, Nigeria, India, the Czech Republic, Romania, Germany, the Netherlands, the UK, and the USA, reflecting OPIT’s international and European profile.



Every OPIT degree programme concludes with a practical capstone project designed to address real-world challenges in industry and society. Recent projects have explored topics such as AI-driven anti-money laundering systems, predictive modelling for climate disasters, cybersecurity risk management, and responsible AI governance.



The graduation ceremony marked another significant step in OPIT’s continued international growth as it expands its academic offerings, research initiatives, and collaborations with industry partners worldwide.



/ENDS



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