Spice Girl Mel B shares her love of Nevis as the Caribbean’s sweetest food festival returns this summer



There are 44 varieties of mango growing on the Caribbean island of Nevis and you won’t find them in British supermarkets. Too delicate, too seasonal and too prized to export, these rare mangoes have become the heart of one of the Caribbean’s most exciting culinary events: the Nevis Mango Festival, returning July 2–5, 2026.



Set against the backdrop of volcanic mountains, turquoise waters, beach bars and plenty of history, the festival has quietly evolved into a major draw for food lovers, chefs and travellers searching for authentic culinary experiences.

Known as the “Mango Capital of the Caribbean”, Nevis is home to 44 mango varieties found nowhere else in the region each with its own flavour, texture and fiercely loyal local following.



For four days every summer, the island transforms into a mango-fuelled celebration of food, culture and creativity, with chef-led dinners, beach crawls, cooking competitions, cocktail experiences, tasting trails and much more.



Spice Girl, Mel B Long-time visitor with family heritage in Nevis says: “I’ve been to so many incredible places around the world, but honestly nowhere compares to really my dad’s wonderful island of Nevis."



"Right now, it’s mango season in Nevis. There are in total 44 different varieties in the island and every single one tastes unbelievable - so fresh, sweet and juicy and full of vitamins and antioxidants! But for me the Nevis Mango Festival is about so much more than just the fruit. It’s the atmosphere, the music, the food, the people and the spirit of joy that literally defines whole island.”



The festival will also feature acclaimed chef Eric Adjepong as Culinary Ambassador. The Food Network star and Top Chef finalist, known for blending West African flavours with modern fine dining, will host exclusive dining experiences and cooking demonstrations throughout the festival.



Chef Eric Adjepong said: “Being named Culinary Ambassador for the 2026 Nevis Mango Festival is a true honour,”. “Nevis has an incredible food culture and an amazing sense of community. I’m excited to celebrate the island’s flavours, cook with local ingredients and experience the mango varieties that make this place so unique.”



Festival highlights include:

• An exclusive mango-inspired supper club hosted by Eric Adjepong at Four Seasons Resort Nevis

• An island-wide trail of mango cocktails and dishes across local restaurants and beach bars

• Mango Mania - featuring mixology competitions, live entertainment and local food vendors

• The signature “For the Love of Mangoes” finale with live music, cooking competitions and cultural performances under the stars

• A beach bar crawl along the famous Pinney’s Beach shoreline



Andia Ravarieré, CEO of the Nevis Tourism Authority, said: “The Nevis Mango Festival began as a celebration of one of the island’s most beloved fruits but it has become something much bigger. It’s now a global showcase of Nevisian culture, creativity and hospitality and a chance for visitors to experience a side of the Caribbean that still feels deeply authentic.”



Unlike many Caribbean destinations, Nevis remains intentionally low-key and unspoiled, with no cruise ship crowds, no high-rise developments, zero traffic lights and no fast-food chains. Visitors come instead to experience bare-foot luxury, natural beauty, rich history and immersive local experiences.



For travellers seeking the next great food destination, the Nevis Mango Festival is most certainly the Caribbean’s sweetest secret.

The Nevis Mango Festival takes place from July 2–5, 2026.



For tickets, accommodation packages and festival information, visit www.nevismangofest.com or follow @nevismangofest on Instagram and Facebook.

PR Contact: Nevis@franciscommunications.co.uk|07534920703







Getting to Nevis

British Airways fly to St Kitts from London Gatwick and then it’s a short, six-minute taxi ride to Nevis.



Where to Stay

Visitors are encouraged to extend their trip and experience everything Nevis has to offer, from its volcanic hot springs and lush hiking trails to its historic capital, Charlestown, and world-class hospitality.



About the Nevis Mango Festival

Hosted by the Nevis Tourism Authority, the Mango Festival invites visitors to taste, learn, and celebrate Nevis's mango legacy through culinary events, live music, arts, and culture, showcasing the island's natural abundance and community spirit.



The festival not only highlights local agriculture but honours an extraordinary fact: Nevis is home to 44 varieties of mangoes, so fresh and so prized that they are never exported. The only way to truly savour their flavour is to visit.



The Nevis Mango Festival, now in its 12th year, has become a significant culinary event on the Caribbean food scene. Flowing from the abundance of mangoes on Nevis, this unique festival excites the imagination as much as the palate. I invite everyone to come and experience this incredible celebration of mangoes, food, and culture, and experience the warm hospitality of the Nevisian people.



For festival tickets, activity passes, and exclusive accommodation offers, visit NevisMangoFest.com,



email: mangofest@nevisisland.com or follow along on social media at @nevismangofest on Facebook and Instagram. #NevisMangoFest #NevisNaturally

High-res images can be found here and here.



About Nevis

Nestled in the heart of the Leeward Islands of the West Indies, Nevis is a captivating jewel of the Caribbean, known for its refined simplicity, unspoiled landscapes, and authentic West Indian spirit. Part of the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis and spanning just 36 square miles, this lush, picturesque island is crowned by the majestic volcanic peak at its centre, Nevis Peak. The island’s conical silhouette rises above turquoise waters, lush greenery, and pristine white-sand beaches. With no cruise ports, no high-rise developments, and no fast-food chains. Nevis offers a refreshingly untouched experience that invites visitors to slow down, breathe deeply, and reconnect with nature.





For more information about Nevis travel packages and accommodation, please visit www.nevisisland.com and follow @nevisnaturally on Instagram, Facebook and X and nevisnaturally on YouTube.