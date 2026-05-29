STEM is central to Scotland’s future prosperity; achieving STEM Assured shows the talent, ambition and dedication of our staff, students and partners

City of Glasgow College (CoGC), a Polytechnic-styled Institution, has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education, industry collaboration and innovation-led skills development through the STEM Assured Standard, awarded by the STEM Foundation and the Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange(IKE Institute).



The recognition reflects the College’s sustained focus on delivering high-quality, industry-relevant STEM education and training across its broad curriculum portfolio, including advanced engineering, robotics, construction, digital technologies, maritime, health, sport and applied sciences.



STEM Assured is a nationally recognised standard that evaluates how education and training providers align their STEM provision with learner success, employer needs, regional skills priorities, innovation, delivery quality and measurable impact.



City of Glasgow College demonstrated significant strengths across strategy, stakeholder engagement, curriculum design, delivery, innovation and impact. The College’s submission highlighted its extensive employer ecosystem, strong university and civic partnerships, investment in advanced facilities and digital infrastructure, and its growing role as a regional anchor institution supporting Scotland’s innovation economy.



Dr Paul Little CBE, Principal and Chief Executive of City of Glasgow College, said:

“STEM is central to Scotland’s future prosperity; achieving STEM Assured shows the talent, ambition and dedication of our staff, students and partners. City of Glasgow College is proud to play a leading role in developing the skills, innovation mindset and industry partnerships needed to support inclusive economic growth, locally, regionally, nationally and internationally. CoGC is the go-to place for the latest skills and education.”



The College has continued to strengthen its STEM offer through applied research, innovation programmes, cross-curricular curriculum design and partnerships with major employers and technology organisations. Recent activity includes innovation-led skills projects, digital and no-code learning initiatives, space-sector micro-credentials, maritime research, employer-led curriculum development and growing engagement with emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The STEM Assured assessment also recognised the College’s strong evidence of learner progression, employer engagement and external recognition, including national awards for innovation, applied research and business engagement.



Professor Sam Medhat, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the IKE Institute, said:

“City of Glasgow College has demonstrated a mature, ambitious and impactful approach to STEM education. Its ability to connect strategy, innovation, employer collaboration and learner outcomes provides a strong example of how colleges can shape the future skills landscape and support regional and national economic priorities.”



The STEM Assured Standard provides an outcomes-based framework for recognising excellence in STEM education and training. It supports institutions in demonstrating that their provision is responsive to current and future skills needs, informed by industry, and designed to deliver meaningful impact for learners, employers and wider society.



City of Glasgow College will continue to build on this recognition through its refreshed STEM priorities, enhanced labour market intelligence, structured employer engagement, innovation governance and stronger STEM-specific impact reporting.



Stuart Mcdowall, Head of STEM and Innovation said:

“Our focus now is on continuing to raise ambition, deepen industry collaboration and ensure our students are equipped not only for today’s jobs, but for the future roles, technologies and industries still to emerge.”



Professor Medhat added:

“STEM Assured is not simply a mark of quality; it is a commitment to continuous improvement, innovation and impact. City of Glasgow College has shown clear evidence of that commitment.”



ENDS



Notes to editors



About City of Glasgow College

City of Glasgow College is one of Scotland’s largest technical and professional education institutions, delivering a broad range of vocational, technical and professional programmes across key economic sectors including engineering, construction, digital, maritime, creative industries, health and applied sciences.

Contact:

Stuart McDowall

Head of Innovation & STEM

stuart.mcdowall@cityofglasgowcollege.ac.uk (+44) 141 375 5209.



About STEM Assured

STEM Assured is an outcomes-based standard developed to recognise high-quality, industry-relevant Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics education and training. It assesses strategy, engagement, design, delivery, innovation and impact.



About IKE Institute

The Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange (IKE Institute) is the UK's professional body for innovators, established in 2011 with a Government mandate to ensure innovation is seen as a professional discipline that requires knowledge, skills, and competency development. The Institute accredits, certifies, benchmarks, and provides research, development, training and mentoring in innovation and digital transformation, in such sectors as construction, defence, education, energy, infrastructure, manufacturing, nuclear, security, technology and transportation.



IKE Institute’s work is guided by the Innovation Council, which brings together senior business leaders representing different economic sectors. The Institute runs think-tanks, conducts research studies, delivers certified training, develops new business models, and provides tools to support organisations in their strategic innovation developments.



Contact:

Mrs Michelle Medhat

Director of Operations & Strategic Development

Michelle.Medhat@IKEInstitute.org (+44)07720 286633.