A new report by MRA Building Market Reports estimates the value of the UK market for decking materials at £174m in 2025, at Manufacturers’ Selling Prices (MSP).



This is a substantial increase compared to its pre-pandemic level, but has been primarily driven by price increases. Following an inevitable spike in demand in the early stages of the pandemic, when lockdowns, outdoor socialising and good weather caused homeowners to spend more time in their gardens, volume sales have been broadly flat.



Decking is a relatively mature market, and prior to 2019 had seen an influx of Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) decking products from European and East Asian suppliers, leading to very high levels of competition.



Positive factors driving market growth include an ongoing interest in ‘outdoor living’ and use of living space, new garden trends, weather and social media trends, as well as a shift to higher quality and higher value products across all market sectors.



One reason for this trend is that the once highly fragmented and commoditised decking market is starting to evolve. UK distributors, merchants and retailers have formed closer relationships with fewer suppliers. There are now few WPC specialists. Instead, most suppliers of timber and PVC-U decking also offer a branded or own-label WPC product alongside their own decking ranges. Brand awareness, which was previously very low, is increasing.



Despite this, the supply structure remains complex. An increasing share of sales is online or via click-and-collect, and online marketplaces, largely promoted via social media, are influential in the DIY and small builder segment.



The share of WPC decking continues to grow, but there is also strong interest in modified wood decking, which is more durable but retains the sustainability credentials and aesthetic of wood. The Building Safety Act has also boosted demand for decking made from non-combustible, higher value materials, such as aluminium, on balconies and roof terraces, since combustible materials can no longer be used on buildings higher than 11m.



Consumer interest in sustainably sourced products, and eco-friendly materials, is also growing, with ‘plastic’ seen as less desirable, despite some PVC-U and composite decking ranges using 100% recycled materials.



Mike Rigby, Director of MRA Reports, comments: “Our forecasts indicate a slight decline in value in 2026, reflecting lower volume sales and RMI activity, but higher material prices for timber decking as well as for PVC-U and aluminium. Forecasting is difficult at any time and it’s particularly so at present. Consumer confidence is low, but we are experiencing a hotter-than average spring season with people spending more time in the garden, and decking boards are more pleasant and attractive than a concrete patio when the weather is hot. This is a market with good long-term prospects.



“In normal economic circumstances, consumers have shown an increasing willingness to spend more on high quality garden products or upgrading to higher end, reduced maintenance materials. But some segments are price-sensitive, and if the Middle East war goes on for much longer, oil price increases, shipping problems and shortages could affect price differentials in the short term, and the materials mix.”



The comprehensive 67-page report covers an insightful market review including product mix and trends, key market drivers, leading firms, a complicated supply chain and 5-year forecasts which look beyond a difficult year to more sustainable opportunities.”



MRA Reports was set up last year by two leading researchers in building markets intelligence and commercial due diligence, Anna Eriksson and Mike Rigby, to provide companies in the building materials supply chain, advisors and investors with a better understanding of the rapidly changing structure and dynamics of building product supply chains.



The UK Decking Market: Product Focus 2026-2030 report is available to purchase now at www.mra-reports.co.uk.