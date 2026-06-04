NEOMA Business School Expands Global Partnerships to Strengthen Areas of Excellence



NEOMA Business School is expanding its territories of excellence to prepare students for an increasingly complex and uncertain world. By strengthening its academic foundations and launching partnerships with 30 leading international institutions including Columbia University, UCLA, Stanford and Caltech, the School is giving students access to world class expertise across finance, technology, science, arts and humanities.



“This ambition rests on a conviction: the strength of our foundations allows us to explore new territories and prepare students for a world whose reference points are being profoundly transformed,” said Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA Business School.



Preparing Graduates for a Changing World

As artificial intelligence, geopolitical shifts and technological disruption reshape skills and careers, NEOMA is reinforcing its mission to educate graduates capable of navigating uncertainty, combining disciplines and leading in complex environments.



Over the past three years, the school has significantly strengthened its foundations through major faculty growth, with 65 new professors and researchers and an international faculty now representing 86 percent of the total. Research output has also tripled since 2020.



The school is also investing in its campuses, including a new Reims campus scheduled to open in January 2027. This €140 million development will host up to 4,700 students and provide extensive learning, research and event facilities.



Artificial intelligence has become a central pillar of NEOMA’s strategy. More than 12,000 people have already been trained in AI related initiatives, supported by a partnership with Mistral AI and a €15 million investment plan over three years. New tools include the NEMO chatbot for student support, the BRIO platform for interview preparation and an AI toolkit designed to enhance prompting skills and shared learning.

“At NEOMA, AI is a school wide transformation project,” said Alain Goudey, Deputy Dean for Digital. “The more powerful AI becomes; the more essential higher education is in developing critical thinking and informed decision making.”



Three New Territories of Excellence



NEOMA is expanding its academic reach across three major areas by partnering with leading global institutions.



In arts, humanities and creative industries, the school is working with Gobelins Paris, UCLA, McGill University, the University of Edinburgh and IE University. These partnerships give students access to programmes in digital design, entertainment studies, communication, leadership and human sciences, strengthening skills such as creativity, interpretation and critical thinking.

In finance and global business, NEOMA is partnering with Columbia University, Cornell University’s Johnson School of Management and the University of San Diego. These collaborations focus on sustainable finance, fintech, international relations and quantitative finance, reinforcing NEOMA’s long standing strength in financial education.



In science and technology, NEOMA is developing dual degrees with ESA Angers and IMT Mines Alès, alongside immersive programmes with Stanford University and Caltech. These initiatives connect management education with engineering, artificial intelligence and scientific innovation, preparing students for technology driven industries.

In addition, selected students will take part in an immersive experience at CES Las Vegas in 2027, where they will analyse emerging technologies and produce a structured overview of key global innovation trends.



A Stronger Global Network



NEOMA is also expanding its international network through 30 new partnerships across multiple continents, adding 64 dual degree options and 156 additional study abroad places. The school now collaborates with a large proportion of the world’s leading business education institutions, further reinforcing its global reach and academic excellence.



“Because our foundations are solid, we can educate graduates who combine rigour, curiosity and openness to the world,” concluded Delphine Manceau.



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