British‑Indian music artist Eiren is gaining rapid momentum with his new cinematic music film Smoke in the Eden, a visually symbolic and emotionally charged project that blends atmospheric electronic music with contemporary storytelling.



The film brings together an international creative team — with filming in Birmingham and Antalya, production by Project999 (Turkey), and direction by Livewire Media (Birmingham). The writing, vocals, and creative direction were developed in the UK, where Eiren has shaped his artistic identity.



Smoke in the Eden explores themes of conflict, inequality, climate anxiety, and the emotional pressures of modern life. Through layered sound design and symbolic imagery, the film reflects the fragility and tension of the world today.



Eiren said:

“We’re living through a time where the world feels fragile — socially, politically, environmentally. I wanted to create something that captures that feeling without preaching, something that speaks to the human side of everything we’re facing.”



The project’s early traction suggests its message is resonating widely, with audiences responding to both its cinematic style and its emotional depth. Eiren is now working on a series of upcoming releases exploring themes of humanity, fragility, and renewal.



Media Contact

Eiren Sound

Email: eiren.global@gmail.com

Phone: +44 1625 402332

YouTube: Eiren – Smoke in the Eden (Official Music Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y9FJU9wY1HY&list=RDy9FJU9wY1...