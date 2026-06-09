Mallorca's Exclusive 5-Star Resort Portfolio Recognised Among the World's Leading Luxury Hotels



London – June 2026: The Zafiro Palace Collection, a portfolio of exclusive 5-star luxury resorts in Mallorca, Spain, has been nominated in the prestigious Best Resort category of the Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards 2026 - one of the most respected benchmarks in global luxury travel.



The nomination spans the Collection's three flagship properties, each representing a distinct expression of luxury hospitality in Mallorca:



Zafiro Palace Andratx, Camp de Mar - a magnificent clifftop setting defined by sophisticated elegance and panoramic Mediterranean views, consistently ranked among the best luxury hotels in Mallorca for discerning travellers seeking a premium 5-star resort experience in southwest Mallorca.



Zafiro Palace Palmanova - a vibrant, design-led resort offering curated luxury holidays in Palmanova, ideal for travellers looking for an upscale beach hotel on Mallorca's southwest coast.



Zafiro Palace Alcudia - a beachside resort combining coastal luxury accommodation in northern Mallorca with relaxed elegance and direct beach access, making it a top-rated choice for 5-star holidays in Alcudia.



Across all three properties, the Zafiro Palace Collection is built on a commitment to personalised guest experiences, elevated design, and world-class service -positioning the brand firmly within the tier of Europe's leading luxury resort destinations and a standout option for luxury travel to Spain in 2026.



The Condé Nast Traveller Readers' Choice Awards recognise the finest hotels, resorts, and travel experiences globally, as voted for by the publication's discerning readership. A nomination in the Best Resort category reflects sustained excellence across guest experience, facilities, and overall destination appeal.



About Zafiro Palace Collection



The Zafiro Palace Collection comprises three exclusive 5-star resorts in Mallorca, Spain. Each property is designed to deliver personalised luxury experiences that transcend traditional accommodation, set against some of the island's most iconic coastal locations.



Read the full article on the Condé Nast Traveller nomination







Media Contact:



Zafiro@grifcopr.com