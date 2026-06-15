Naturewatch Foundation has welcomed the UK Government’s announcement of a consultation on the proposed GCSE in Natural History, describing it as a “positive and long-overdue step” towards strengthening environmental education.



The organisation has been a long-standing supporter of the initiative since it was first announced in 2019 and has consistently advocated for greater inclusion of nature, biodiversity, and animal welfare within the national curriculum.



Naturewatch Foundation has confirmed it will be responding to the consultation, providing detailed observations and recommendations. A key focus of its submission will be the inclusion of wildlife crime within the curriculum; an area the charity believes is critical to understanding modern conservation challenges.



Naturewatch Foundation is calling for strong content that explores the effects of a wide range of human activities on wildlife and habitats. This includes issues such as habitat destruction, illegal wildlife trade, persecution of species, and the broader impacts of human behaviour.



Jim Clark, Naturewatch Foundation Wildlife Crime Campaign Manager, said:



“The introduction of a GCSE in Natural History stands for an important opportunity to ensure young people are equipped with the knowledge and awareness needed to protect wildlife. However, it is essential that the curriculum reflects the realities facing animals today, including the growing threat of wildlife crime and the impact of human activities on natural habitats. This is no more evident than in our Target Crime Not Wildlife campaign that focuses on the misuse of catapults.”



The charity emphasised that education must play a significant role in tackling wildlife crime by fostering greater awareness, responsibility, and informed decision-making among future generations.



Naturewatch Foundation is urging the Government to ensure that the GCSE in Natural History is ambitious, evidence-based, and reflective of the urgent challenges facing wildlife both in the UK and globally.



ENDS



For further information please contact:



Media queries:



Alice Williamson

Campaigns and Marketing Assistant

Naturewatch Foundation

alice@naturewatch.org

+44 (0) 1242 252 871



Campaign queries:



Jim Clark

Campaign Manager

Naturewatch Foundation

jim@naturewatch.org

+44 (0) 1242 252 871



About Naturewatch Foundation: Naturewatch Foundation is a UK-based animal welfare charity dedicated to ending cruelty and improving the lives of animals through campaigning, education and advocacy. For over 30 years, the charity has led initiatives to tackle illegal and unethical practices, including puppy farming, animal experiments and wildlife crime. By working with policymakers, enforcement agencies and the public, Naturewatch Foundation strives to make the world a kinder place for animals. Visit naturewatch.org to find out more.