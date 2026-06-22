First UK Certification for Forward Deployed Engineers Opens for Global Online Enrolment



BCS-approved centre offers programme developed from deployment practice across six regulated sectors now accepting registrations after completing 2025 on-premises pilot



LONDON, UK, 19 June 2026 — Forward Deployed Engineer job postings grew 1,165% year-on-year through 2025, according to Live Data Technologies, as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Databricks, and the major consulting firms built dedicated teams to embed engineers inside client organisations. The role now has a formal certification pathway in the UK.



Artificial Intelligence Uni (AIU), a UK Registered Learning Provider (UKPRN: 10095512) and BCS Approved Centre, is now accepting global online enrolment for the Certified Forward Deployed Engineer (CFDE) programme. The programme was designed in June 2025, delivered on-premises to its first cohort between August and October 2025, and refined over twelve months based on cohort feedback and evolving industry demand before opening for global online delivery.



What is a Forward Deployed Engineer?



A Forward Deployed Engineer works inside client organisations to deploy AI systems from discovery through production. The role originated at Palantir in the early 2010s and is now a standard hiring track at AI-native companies and enterprise technology firms. FDEs write production code, own customer outcomes, and bridge the gap between a vendor's platform and a client's operating environment.



"Most of what gets called AI deployment training is really API integration with a certificate at the end," said Noman Shah, FBCS, Founder and Programme Lead at AIU. "We built this programme around what actually happens when you sit with a client, inherit their broken data pipeline, and have to ship something that works in their environment, not yours. That is a different discipline, and it deserves a serious assessment."



The programme is available at three levels. Foundation covers AI deployment at startups and SMEs. Professional covers enterprise environments with legacy infrastructure, compliance frameworks, and multi-stakeholder requirements. Specialist covers regulated industries including financial services, healthcare, government, legal, tax, and education. Each level runs for 18 weeks: 15 weekly modules followed by a three-week capstone project assessed through oral defence by a practitioner panel.



The training course and the certification examination are separate products. The course prepares candidates. The exam certifies them. Engineers with relevant professional experience may sit the exam directly through a challenge route without completing the course.



The curriculum was developed from active deployment practice across six regulated sectors and draws on published research from the Sovereign AI Lab (SAIL), a joint research initiative between AIU and XEROTECH LTD. SAIL has published seven peer-reviewed papers with DOIs, released three open models on HuggingFace, and published one open dataset. The governance and evaluation frameworks from this research inform the Professional-level modules directly.



Programme participants study real-world deployment case studies including PULVINIR Energy, an AI-powered compliance intelligence platform built for UK energy operators under Ofgem's NIS assurance framework. The platform combines deterministic rules engines with AI-generated regulatory narrative, and is used in the curriculum to illustrate AI deployment inside a regulated sector with audit, traceability, and board-level reporting requirements. Participants also work in CallGPT 6X, a privacy-focused multi-model AI workspace that provides unified access to providers including OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google without exposing student data to third-party servers.



The academic team includes Dr Atif Naseer, Senior Lecturer at Umm Al-Qura University with over 60 publications and 433 citations, and Dr Ajaz Hussain Hashmi, a dual PhD holder and EU Marie Sklodowska-Curie Fellow. Faculty hold sitting positions at established universities; these are personnel affiliations, not institutional partnerships.



XEROTECH LTD, which shares a founder with AIU and operates SAIL as a joint research initiative, is a partner in Anthropic's Claude Partner Network.



Engineers interested in the programme can register at aiu.ac. Cohort dates and pricing are available in the programme prospectus following registration.





About Artificial Intelligence Uni (AIU)



Artificial Intelligence Uni (AIU) is a UK Registered Learning Provider (UKPRN: 10095512) and BCS Approved Centre that delivers structured certification programmes for AI deployment professionals. The Sovereign AI Lab (SAIL), a joint research initiative with XEROTECH LTD, publishes on governance, evaluation, and deployment frameworks for AI systems. AIU also curates over 1,200 courses from partner platforms including Educative, Pluralsight, and Pearson. Founded by Noman Shah, FBCS, whose patents have been cited by Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM. Company No. 14543918.



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