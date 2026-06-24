Millions of Brits are preparing to head abroad this summer, but many families are being hit with a major holiday cost before they have even reached the terminal.

With the average park and ride at major UK airports setting travellers back around £202.95 for a two-week holiday, airport parking has become another expensive item on the holiday bill, on top of flights, luggage fees and transfers.*

But eligible frontline workers could cut more than £70 from their airport parking bill this summer, thanks to savings available through Blue Light Card.

Blue Light Card - the UK’s dedicated rewards service for those working in and retired from frontline roles - is offering savings across leading airport parking providers including Purple Parking, Holiday Extras and APH, slashing one of the most overlooked costs of going on holiday.

The deals include:

Holiday Extras

Members can save up to 30% off airport parking until 12th July, increasing up to 35% from 13th July to 9th September.

Cardholders can also enjoy 15% off airport hotels from 13th July to 9th September, and up to 15% off airport lounges from 29th June, giving members more ways to tailor and upgrade their journey.

Purple Parking:

BLC members can save up to 30% off airport parking year round, with a special offer boost increasing savings up to 35% between 29th June and 12th July - equivalent to saving approximately £71.03 on average parking costs, helping holidaymakers cut costs at the airport before they’ve set off.

APH (Airport Parking & Hotels)

BLC members access up to 21% off airport parking savings, including a 20% year-round saving for Gatwick travellers.

Katherine Townsley, Senior Travel Partnerships Manager at Blue Light Card said: “Many people focus on finding cheaper flights, but costs such as airport parking, hotels and lounges can quickly add up and significantly increase the overall price of a holiday.

"Through partnerships with nationwide brands including Holiday Extras, Purple Parking and APH, Blue Light Card members can unlock valuable savings before they've even boarded their flight.

"Whether you're planning a family holiday, a city break or visiting loved ones abroad, these discounts are designed to help our members make their money go further while enjoying a well-earned break."

Blue Light Card is available to those working in and retired from a wide range of frontline professions, including the NHS, emergency services, social care, education and the armed forces.

Members can access thousands of discounts from national retailers, travel providers and hospitality brands through the Blue Light Card app and website.

Visit the Blue Light Card website for more information on airport parking discounts and travel savings.

ENDS



Notes to Editors



Contact Smoking Gun for more media info: Bluelightcard@smokinggun.agency or call 0161 839 1986

*Price taken from Purple Parking Park and Ride T2,T3 & T5 for London Heathrow for 10 days of parking in July.

**Glimpse search data for ‘airport parking deals’, accurate as of 16th June from last 12 months

Deals correct at the time of issue.

For full T&Cs, please see the Blue Light Card website



About Blue Light Card



Blue Light Card is the UK’s dedicated reward system for retired and serving members of the emergency services, NHS, armed forces, teaching and social care community.





With more than 15,000 partners at both a national and local level, Blue Light Card acts as a thank-you to the everyday heroes who work tirelessly to keep us safe, healthy and supported.



For just £4.99, members have access to a range of benefits including exclusive tickets and experiences, member days and events. This is in addition to a packed calendar of deals from brands such as JD Sports, Samsung, Odeon, Jet2holidays, Debenhams, Apple, Boohoo, Five Guys, Currys, EE and Halfords.



Blue Light Card members saved more than £500 million in 2025.



Blue Light Card is also proud to support the Blue Light Card Foundation. The foundation funds vital projects across the UK for people in the Blue Light community who are dealing with challenging situations. They provide vital resources to support physical and mental wellbeing.

People who are eligible for Blue Light Card membership include:

NHS

Police

Fire Service

Ambulance Service

Teachers

HM Armed Forces/Reserved Armed Forces

Pharmacy

Optometry

Dental Practice

MOD Police

Home Office

HM Prison and Probation Service

Highway Traffic Officers

Search and Rescue

Red Cross

RNLI

Independent Lifeboats

HM Coastguard

Environment Agency

Animal and Plant Health Service

Blood Bikes

A full list of eligible careers can be found here https://www.bluelightcard.co.uk/en/eligible-professions?srsl....