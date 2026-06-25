Sensing Precision has launched the Eco Rectangular Flowgrid, a new low-cost aluminium alternative to its existing well-known range of stainless steel Wilson Flow Grids.



Originally designed in 1968 by Connor Wilson, the Wilson Flow Grid is still manufactured by Sensing Precision, the air measurement specialists, at its Buckinghamshire factory. Over the past 55 years, this iconic air flow measurement device has been installed in tens of thousands of buildings throughout the UK, and across the globe.



The new Eco Rectangular Flowgrid is fully aluminium consisting of either three or five logarithmically spaced pressure tubes that span the whole duct area. Each tube projects from an aluminium mounting plate with integrated manifold and has logarithmically spaced pressure sensing holes for maximum accuracy. One set of holes face upstream and the other set downstream.

The signal generated is an average signal for both the total and sub-static pressures. These signals in turn generate an enhanced “magnified” differential pressure signal that directly relates to the air volume flow within the duct.



Andrew Hamshere, managing director of Sensing Precision, said: “This additional product range provides customers with further options. The aluminium range reduces costs and lead times, while retaining all the performance associated with our Wilson Flow Grid range. It also reduces air blockages.”

The Eco Rectangular Flowgrid is designed to EN ISO 3966:2008. It comes in sizes from 200mm x 100mm to 1200mm by 800mm.



For further information, go to the Sensing Precision website: www.sensing-precision.com/product/eco-rectangular-flowgrid/ or call us on 01494 363 333.



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Notes to editors

• The above images are available as JPEGs.

• Sensing Precision designs, engineers and manufactures a wide range of high performing air measurement devices. Originally founded in the 60s, the company is renowned for its unparalleled levels of accuracy in air measurement across several industries including HVAC, F1 motorsport, pharmaceuticals and aerospace.

• Sensing Provision is the manufacturer of the original Wilson Flow Grid, which is acknowledged to be the most accurate system for the control and measurement of air.

• Based in Buckinghamshire, the company operates across Europe, North America, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

• Sensing Provision is certified under ISO 9001: 2015 for quality management, ISO14001 for environmental management and ISO 45001 for health and safety.

• Further information about the company, its products and services can be found on the website: www.sensing-precision.com.



For further information, please contact Michael Hardware on 07775 925 274 or michael.hardware@mehardware.me.uk.