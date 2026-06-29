Alexander Burton, an internationally published novelist and composer born in Bridgwater, has donated 30 hardcover copies of his LGBT+ fiction, all published this year, to Bridgwater Library and Taunton Library, timed to coincide with Pride.



Burton's work explores migration, belonging, and identity through a distinctly British lens, drawing on his own working-class upbringing in Somerset and Cornwall before a career that has taken him through London, Japan, and now Toronto, where he lives with his partner.



The donation includes five titles spanning gay literary fiction and romance, all released this year: Midsummer at Henley: Elite Coaching, Close Proximity, and Unexpected Love, Between London and Toronto: Intentionality in a Gay Expat's Life, Frightfully Futuristic Tales of AI, Horror, and the Unknown: A Silverbourne Short Story Collection, Long Run: Slow-burn British Gay Running Romance, and In Sync: Slow-burn British Gay Rowing Romance.



"These are stories about leaving home, belonging somewhere new, and the people who make that possible," said Burton. "Bridgwater is where I'm from, and it felt right to bring something back, especially now, with the library reopened and ready to welcome people in again."

Burton self-publishes under the Tremolo A Tiempo Design House imprint and maintains formal author registrations with the Library and Archives Canada, the Swiss National Library, and SOCAN.