Award-winning Leeds restaurant Kerala Canteen is redefining one of Britain's best-loved traditions with the launch of its unique Kerala-inspired Sunday Roast.

Recognised among the UK's Top 100 Indian Restaurants, Kerala Canteen has built a reputation for combining authentic Kerala recipes with outstanding Yorkshire produce, creating a dining experience unlike any other in the region.

At the centre of the new Sunday menu is the restaurant's spectacular Curried T-Bone Steak served inside a Giant Yorkshire Pudding, accompanied by slow-cooked Beef & Bone Marrow Curry, Gunpowder Hasselback Potatoes, seasonal vegetables and traditional roast accompaniments.

The Sunday roast perfectly reflects Kerala Canteen's philosophy of celebrating authentic regional Indian flavours while embracing Yorkshire's rich culinary heritage.

Consultant Chef Bobby Geetha, a former MasterChef: The Professionals finalist, Great British Menu chef, and internationally recognised culinary consultant, believes the dish represents the future of modern regional Indian dining.





"Yorkshire has one of Britain's greatest food traditions – the Sunday roast. Kerala has some of the world's most exciting spices and cooking techniques. At Kerala Canteen, we're bringing these two food cultures together while staying true to both. We don't westernise Indian food; we celebrate authentic Kerala recipes using exceptional Yorkshire produce." – Bobby Geetha, Consultant Chef, Kerala Canteen

Bobby Geetha trained at the internationally acclaimed Noma in Copenhagen and Dinner by Heston Blumenthal in London, was recognised as Best Indian Chef in Dubai, and today works as an international chef consultant developing successful restaurant concepts across the UK and overseas.

Leading the kitchen is Executive Chef Abdulla Khader Allingal Siddique, who has previously worked with Bobby Geetha at the prestigious Taj Group of Hotels in India. Chef Abdulla has also worked alongside Michelin-starred chefs and brings extensive luxury hotel and fine dining experience to Kerala Canteen.

Together, Bobby Geetha and Chef Abdulla have created a menu that remains proudly rooted in the authentic flavours of Kerala while showcasing the very best produce available from Yorkshire farmers and suppliers.

In addition to the Sunday Roast, Kerala Canteen has become known for signature dishes including:

• Trivandrum Fried Chicken

• Curry Leaf Calamari

• Green Pepper Lamb Chops

• Gunpowder Potatoes

• Beef & Bone Marrow Curry

• Beef Curry Pie served inside a Yorkshire pudding

The restaurant's bold approach to regional Indian cuisine has helped establish Kerala Canteen as one of the UK's most exciting independent Indian restaurants.

"Kerala Canteen is Yorkshire at heart and Kerala in flavour," says Bobby Geetha.

"Every dish tells a story from Kerala, while celebrating the incredible quality of local Yorkshire produce."

The Kerala Sunday Roast is available every Sunday at Kerala Canteen in Leeds city centre.

For further information, interviews, images or review requests, please contact:

Email: info@keralacanteen.com

Website: www.keralacanteen.com