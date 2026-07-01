Campaigners meet MPs in Parliament today to build on growing cross-party support for Holly's Law.



Naturewatch Foundation is urging the Government to seize the momentum behind Holly's Law after MPs from across Parliament backed stronger safeguards against repeat animal abuse during yesterday's Westminster Hall debate.



The debate, prompted by a petition signed by more than 238,000 people, moved beyond calls for a register of convicted animal abusers to focus on Holly's Law as a practical way to better protect both animals and people.



MPs repeatedly highlighted the well-established link between animal abuse and domestic abuse. During the debate, RSPCA evidence was cited showing that 71% of domestic abuse victims report death threats towards their pets. Jacob Collier MP told the House: "The link between animal abuse and domestic violence cannot be ignored.”



Holly's Law would introduce an Animal Protection Disclosure Scheme, similar to Clare's Law, allowing police to disclose information about convicted animal abusers where there is a safeguarding risk.



Through its ‘Protect Animals. Protect People.’ campaign, Naturewatch Foundation has long highlighted the link between animal cruelty, domestic abuse and serious violent crime, arguing that recognising animal abuse as an early warning sign can improve safeguarding.



Mark Randell, Campaign Manager at Naturewatch Foundation, said:



“Holly's Law is about ensuring the right information reaches the right people at the right time. There is strong cross-party and professional support for an animal abuse disclosure scheme, which would give survivors of domestic abuse the right to know whether their partner has a history of animal cruelty.”



During the debate, MPs also highlighted that rescue centres, breeders, veterinary professionals and animal welfare organisations currently have no reliable way of checking whether someone seeking an animal has been disqualified from owning one.



Naturewatch Foundation welcomed the growing recognition that tackling animal cruelty is not only an animal welfare issue but also a matter of public protection.



Mark added:



“The public and government support are there, now we need all relevant departments, including the Home Office and DEFRA to work together to deliver Holly's Law for Holly, for Annette (Holly's Mum) and for all victims of abuse. As Jacob Collier MP told the House, "We owe it to Holly to take action."”



The parliamentary drop-in, hosted by Mary Glindon MP, is bringing MPs together today to build on the momentum from yesterday's debate and discuss how Holly's Law can become a reality.



ENDS



For further information please contact:



Media queries:

Alice Williamson

Campaigns and Marketing Assistant

Naturewatch Foundation

alice@naturewatch.org

+44 (0) 1242 252 871



Campaign queries:

Mark Randell

Campaign Manager

Naturewatch Foundation

mark@naturewatch.org

+44 (0) 1242 252 871



About Naturewatch Foundation: Naturewatch Foundation is a UK-based animal welfare charity dedicated to ending cruelty and improving the lives of animals through campaigning, education and advocacy. For over 30 years, the charity has led initiatives to tackle illegal and unethical practices, including puppy farming, animal experiments and wildlife crime. By working with policymakers, enforcement agencies and the public, Naturewatch Foundation strives to make the world a kinder place for animals. Visit naturewatch.org to find out more.



Notes to editors



Holly's Law proposes an Animal Protection Disclosure Scheme modelled on Clare's Law, enabling police to disclose relevant information about convicted animal abusers where there is a safeguarding risk.



The Westminster Hall debate on e-petition 759783 took place on 29 June 2026 after attracting more than 238,000 signatures.



Naturewatch Foundation's ‘Protect Animals. Protect People.’ campaign works to raise awareness of the links between animal abuse