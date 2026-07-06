• Eight-year-old child author Jayce Joyce has earned a Guinness World Records title as the world's Youngest Editor of a Published Anthology

• Our Stories Our World features 20 original stories by 20 young authors and is the UK's first nationally curated child-led anthology

• The publication marks the culmination of the inaugural Books from Children to Children Summer Writing Competition, inspired by the legacy of Benjamin Zephaniah

• The achievement comes as children's reading for pleasure falls to a 20-year low, with just one in five youngsters now reading every day

• Created to inspire a new generation of readers, writers and leaders, the anthology aims to reignite children's love of storytelling

• Jayce is now urging children to swap screen time for story time by entering this summer's Books from Children to Children writing competition



Eight-year-old child author, literacy advocate, Mensa member and BBC Blue Peter Gold Badge holder Jayce Joyce has officially been recognised by Guinness World Records after becoming the world's Youngest Editor of a Published Anthology.



The record-breaking achievement was awarded following the publication of Our Stories Our World, a unique anthology featuring twenty original stories written by twenty children from across the UK. The publication represents the UK's first nationally curated child-led anthology and places Jayce among an elite group of young Guinness World Records title holders recognised for literary achievements.



The anthology, which spans 50 pages, took 8 months to create and was developed following a nationwide search to find Britain's next generation of young storytellers.



Featuring stories including One Big Awesome World, Najita and the Disappearing Handbag, Racism in Football and Veda's Big Indian Adventure, the book celebrates imagination, diversity, creativity and inclusion through children's voices. The anthology was inspired by the legacy of celebrated poet Benjamin Zephaniah, with entries judged by award-winning educator Juliet Bremmer and author and illustrator Kate Rafiq before being professionally published by Jayce’s World.



The achievement comes at a critical time for children's literacy in the UK. Research from the National Literacy Trust shows that children's enjoyment of reading is now at one of its lowest levels in almost two decades, with fewer children choosing to read for pleasure in their spare time.



Experts increasingly point to rising screen time, social media and digital entertainment as major factors behind the decline, with children now spending more time consuming content on devices than creating stories of their own.



Jayce hopes his record-breaking achievement can help reverse the trend.



Jayce's own love of books began long before he became an author. From just two months old, he showed an unusual fascination with books, colours and printed words. By fifteen months, his passion for reading and writing had become unmistakable, with walls around the family home quickly becoming covered in his words and drawings before his creativity eventually extended outdoors. By the age of four, Jayce had already published his first two books simultaneously, becoming the world's youngest author to publish a book series at the same time.



His family recognised early that literacy was much more than simply a hobby.



Today, alongside his Guinness World Records title, Jayce is a Mensa member with an IQ score of 150 and has received national recognition for his contribution to children's literacy and community engagement, including the British Citizen Youth Award Medal of Honour, the BBC Blue Peter Badge, the prestigious BBC Blue Peter Gold Badge and a personal letter of congratulations from Her Majesty Queen Camilla. Jayce was also recently longlisted for the Children’s Booker Prize Child Judge 2027.



What began as a single anthology has now evolved into Books from Children to Children, the UK's first national child-led literacy movement, empowering children to become readers, writers, published authors, literacy advocates and future leaders. Through school visits, workshops, literary festivals, story time sessions and community initiatives, Jayce continues to champion early literacy, diversity and inclusion by ensuring children's voices are heard.



Jayce Joyce said: "I'm incredibly proud to have achieved a Guinness World Records title, but what makes me happiest is knowing that children across the country are seeing their stories published."



"Reading and writing have given me confidence, helped me express myself and allowed me to share my ideas with the world. I want every child to know that their voice matters."



"Children spend so much time on screens today, but writing stories allows them to use their imagination, build confidence and be creative. Children shouldn't just read stories they should create them too."



Our Stories Our World Anthology Series Authors



AUTHOR SHORT STORY/POEM TOWN



Veda Sri Guttha - South Ockendon

Age: 9

Veda’s Big Indian Adventure

Inspired by Veda's journey across India, this vibrant travelogue celebrates culture, diversity and family, encouraging young readers to explore the world with curiosity.





Joylen Teixeira - Ealing

Age: 10

Racism in Football

Inspired by real-life events, Joylen's story uses football to challenge racism, inspiring young readers to celebrate diversity and stand against prejudice.



Gabriella Gayle - West Bromwich

Age: 9

One Big Awesome World

One Big Awesome World celebrates diversity and belonging as a young girl discovers that, despite our differences, everyone deserves kindness, respect and friendship.



Joshua Moffatt - Great Barr

Age: 8

Diversity

Drawing on his multicultural heritage, Joshua's story celebrates diversity and inclusion, showing young readers how our differences strengthen communities.



Rahaf Osman - Highgate

Age: 7

My Family

Inspired by Rahaf's visit to Egypt, My Family celebrates family, culture and the treasured memories that connect generations across continents.



Roland Bukwang Yonkeu - Smethick

Age: 8

Football and Diversity

Roland's story celebrates football as a game that unites children, showing how teamwork, friendship and inclusion make every team stronger.



Karma Elabasy - Balsall Heath

Age: 7

The Shoes That Walked Different Journeys

Maya and Ben's magical adventures through different cultures teach them that every story matters and our differences make the world richer.



Faith Oluwatamilore Azeez - Walsall

Age: 9

When I Am Queen

Faith's imaginative story inspires young readers to believe that kindness, fairness and big dreams can help create a better future for everyone.



Ahzayah Campbell - Wednesfield

Age: 9

Wild Adventures

In Wild Adventures, Sky discovers courage and inner strength as she faces challenges at her favourite adventure centre in Yorkshire.



Maryam Ibrahim - Edgbaston

Age: 9

Xinfeng's Culture Day

After moving to Scotland from China, Xinfeng learns that kindness and celebrating differences can help people connect and build lasting friendships.



Zakaria Umar - Billesley

Age: 6

Patient People

Zakaria's heartfelt poem reflects on his time in hospital, celebrating courage, resilience and the strength found during difficult moments.



Zennobia Anyangwe - Great Barr

Age: 10

Getting My Hair Done

This heartfelt poem celebrates identity, culture and the special bond between generations through the everyday tradition of family hair braiding.



Adam Umar - Billesley

Age: 10

The World of Adam

Adam's story explores learning challenges at school, showing young readers that kindness, patience and understanding matter more than academic ability.



Semilore Onabajo - Walsall

Age: 8

Unique, Different Us

Semilore's story celebrates empathy, communication and individuality as a family learns to overcome differences and misunderstandings.



Harmony Barrett - Haringey

Age: 7

I'm Going to be a Ballerina

Harmony's story inspires young readers to believe in themselves, proving that talent and determination matter more than fitting in.



Qasim Muhammad - Dudley

Age: 9

Pretty Pakistan

Qasim's story celebrates Pakistan's rich culture, traditions and landscapes while exploring the importance of family heritage and identity.



Ahtarah Campbell - Wednesfield

Age: 7

Najita and the Disappearing Handbag

Najita's magical adventure combines fantasy, friendship and mystery as she uses her special powers to uncover the truth behind her disappearing handbag.



Aqsar Ansar Ali - Perry Barr

Age: 8

My Wonderful Dad

Aqsar's moving story celebrates the love, memories and cultural experiences shared with her father, offering a touching tribute to family.



Zenitta Anyangwe - Perry Barr

Age: 9 Summer Holidays

Zenitta's joyful poem celebrates summer holidays, capturing the happiness of childhood, family traditions and the special moments shared together.



Dakshvir Singh - West Bromwich

Age: 10

My Kind Neighbourhood

Inspired by family and community, Dakshvir's writing celebrates kindness, respect, diversity and the power of togetherness.



CALLING ALL YOUNG STORYTELLERS

To continue inspiring the next generation of readers, writers and leaders, Jayce is today officially launching the 2026 Books from Children-to-Children on Wednesday 8th July 2026 via zoom.



The nationwide movement, which starts with the competition during the summer holidays, is inviting children from across the UK to swap screen time for story time by submitting their own original stories.



Successful entrants will have the opportunity to see their work professionally published in next year's anthology and become part of the UK's growing child-led literacy movement.



Jayce is encouraging children everywhere to put down their devices, pick up a pen and unleash their imaginations this summer.



"Instead of spending all summer scrolling, why not spend some time storytelling?" said Jayce.



"You never know where one story might take you. It could be the beginning of your own publishing journey."



Parents, teachers and carers can find out more and enter the competition by visiting: https://jaycesworldoflearning.co.uk/competition/



Copies of Our Stories and Our World are available to buy via https://jaycesworld.co.uk/books/ and Amazon.



ENDS

Further Information or to setup an interview with Jayce Joyce please contact Delilah Pollard on 07595 676 304 / delilah@holywowpr.com



Notes to Editors

• Jayce Joyce BCyA is an eight-year-old Guinness World Records title holder, Mensa member (IQ 150), multi-award-winning author, editor and founder of Books from Children to Children – the UK's first national child-led literacy movement.

• Our Stories Our World is the UK's first nationally curated child-led anthology and features stories written by twenty young authors from across the United Kingdom.

• Over 1,000 copies of the anthology were sold in the first three weeks of launch.

• Through the sale of his books and educational resources, Jayce supports book donation and back-to-school initiatives for children in Africa.

• Jayce has delivered more than forty literacy events, workshops and story time sessions and has spoken at the World Literacy Summit.

• Jayce has received the British Citizen Youth Award Medal of Honour, the BBC Blue Peter Badge, the BBC Blue Peter Gold Badge and a personal letter of congratulations from Her Majesty Queen Camilla.

• Books from Children to Children believes children should not simply read stories they should create them. Its motto is: READ. WRITE. LEAD.