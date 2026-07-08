North West removals firm accelerates expansion with bigger contracts, full-time digital growth support, AI-led SEO strategy and a rapidly expanding website built to dominate local search.



Greater Manchester, UK — 8th July 2026 — Smart Move Removals, the trusted removals and storage company serving Cheshire, Greater Manchester and the wider North West, has announced a major phase of growth following a sustained increase in workload, successful contract wins and a renewed strategic push led by founder and owner Sam Landrum.



Since the end of April, Smart Move Removals has been working with a dedicated AI, digital marketing, website and SEO specialist on a full-time basis (SPMarketing), supporting the company’s mission to move from respected regional operator to one of the most visible, trusted and in-demand removals logistics companies in the North West.



The move marks a significant step forward for the business, which has built its reputation on professional house removals, office removals, commercial moving, business relocation services, packing, storage and long-distance removals. With demand rising and larger contracts being secured, Smart Move is now investing heavily in the systems, people and digital infrastructure needed to support its next stage of expansion.



Founder and owner Sam Landrum, who has spent more than a decade building his knowledge of the removals industry, has made his ambition clear: Smart Move Removals is aiming to become the number one removals company in the region within the next three years.



“Smart Move has always been about doing the job properly,” said Sam Landrum, Founder and Owner of Smart Move Removals. “Anyone can move boxes, but not everyone can manage a move with care, planning, communication and accountability. Whether we are moving a family home, relocating an office, supporting a commercial client or arranging storage, our focus is always the same: make the process smoother, safer and more professional from start to finish.”



That relentless focus on improvement is now being matched by a major digital growth strategy. Smart Move Removals has committed to building one of the most comprehensive removals websites in the UK, with more than 650 targeted pages planned, created and published within an intensive six-week period. The strategy is designed to give customers better local information, clearer service guidance and faster access to relevant moving support in the areas they live and work.



The website expansion is being driven by advanced SEO research, AI-supported content planning, technical website improvements and location-specific service pages targeting high-value search terms such as removals company, house removals, office removals, office relocation, commercial moving, business relocation services, removals and storage, business storage, commercial storage, packing services, international removals, Manchester removals, Cheshire removals and North West removals.



The company has already started to see encouraging search visibility, including Page 1 Google appearances for selected competitive keywords. For Smart Move Removals, this is not simply about ranking higher online. It is about making sure customers searching for a reliable removals company can find a professional, established and properly organised team when it matters most.



“SEO is now a major part of the company’s growth strategy,” added Landrum. “People no longer just ask a neighbour or look at a leaflet. They search online, compare companies, read reviews, check services and decide who they trust. We want Smart Move to be the company they find first and feel confident choosing.”



The phrase now being used internally is simple: over the target and locked on.



Behind that confidence is a company that has been steadily improving both operationally and digitally. Smart Move Removals provides local and long-distance home removals, commercial relocations, office removals, secure storage, international moving support, packing services and specialist relocation planning. The company works across Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Lancashire and the wider North West, while also supporting UK-wide and overseas relocations.



The latest growth phase comes at a time when the removals industry is becoming increasingly competitive. Customers expect faster replies, transparent pricing, careful handling, credible reviews, flexible storage options and clear communication before, during and after moving day. Business clients also expect minimal downtime, project-managed office relocation, IT-safe handling, archive storage and the ability to plan moves around working hours.



Smart Move Removals believes its combination of industry experience, local knowledge, digital investment and customer-focused systems gives it a strong foundation for growth.



“Sam’s strength is that when he puts his mind to something, there is no stopping him,” said the company’s digital growth specialist. “He understands the removals industry from the ground up, but he is also open to using the latest tools, the latest SEO methods and the latest AI-supported digital strategy. That combination is powerful. The company is not just trying to look bigger online — it is building the digital structure to match the level of service it wants to deliver.”



The new website strategy is designed to support both domestic and commercial customers. Homeowners will be able to find more relevant guidance for house moves, packing, local access issues, storage, new-build moves, long-distance relocations and overseas shipping. Businesses will find dedicated information on office relocation services, commercial storage, business removals, warehouse moves, retail moves, office clearance and carefully planned relocations designed to reduce disruption.



For Sam Landrum, the goal is not growth for the sake of growth. The aim is to raise the standard of what customers should expect from a removals company.



“A good removals company should take pressure away from the customer,” said Landrum. “Moving home or relocating a business can be stressful, and the wrong company can make that stress worse. We want to be known for doing things properly — planned properly, priced properly and carried out by people who care about the result.”



Smart Move Removals’ digital expansion also reflects a wider change in how established local businesses are competing. Rather than relying only on referrals, traditional advertising or directory listings, the company is now building a more complete online presence designed to capture demand across hundreds of towns, villages, services and customer search patterns.



The strategy includes detailed location pages, service-specific pages, commercial moving content, technical SEO improvements, internal linking, website speed improvements, search-focused content planning and stronger conversion routes for customers requesting quotes. AI is being used as a productivity and planning tool, helping the company create faster, more relevant and more structured information while maintaining human oversight and industry input from the Smart Move team.



The result is a modern growth model: experienced removals professionals supported by advanced digital marketing, AI-enhanced workflows and a website designed to become a genuine customer acquisition engine.



Over the coming months, Smart Move Removals expects to continue expanding its search visibility, strengthening its commercial moving division and improving the online customer journey from first search to final quote. The company is also focusing on larger contracts, office relocation services, business storage opportunities and stronger regional coverage across the North West.



With Sam Landrum driving the operational ambition and a full-time digital growth strategy now in place, Smart Move Removals is positioning itself as one of the North West’s most determined removals companies.



The message from the company is clear: Smart Move is not standing still.



It is scaling, modernising and aiming high.



About Smart Move Removals



Smart Move Removals is a professional removals and storage company serving Cheshire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside, Lancashire and the wider North West. The company provides local and long-distance house removals, office removals, commercial moving, business relocation services, packing, secure storage and international removals support. With a focus on careful planning, clear communication and professional service, Smart Move Removals helps homeowners, tenants and businesses move with confidence.



Website: https://smartmoveremovals.co.uk/

Telephone: 01772 230147

Press Contact: Sam Landrum

Email: transport@smartmoveremovals.co.uk