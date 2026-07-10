Clinicians highlight secrecy, mental preoccupation and late discovery as key barriers to recovery.



Smarmore Castle, an addiction treatment centre in County Louth, is warning that gambling addiction remains one of the most underestimated and least visible forms of addiction in Ireland, often going undetected until significant personal, financial and psychological harm has already occurred.



Keith Cassidy, Executive Director at the centre, says the public narrative around gambling continues to focus too heavily on how much someone spends, rather than whether they can afford to spend at all. “People think, ‘I’m not a gambler if I’m only spending €20 a week,’ but you can’t put a figure on it. It’s about the loss of control and the impact on a person’s life, not the amount.”



Unlike substance use, gambling can remain almost entirely invisible. “It is one of the most secretive addictions,” Cassidy says. “People can be deeply entrenched in it with no outward signs. By the time it is discovered, the consequences can be far more severe.”



Cassidy emphasises that gambling can become a constant mental process, even in the absence of money. “Gambling doesn’t always need money. People start gambling on outcomes in their own head - who will walk in next, what will happen on television. They are constantly pitching outcomes, even when nothing financial is involved.”



This ongoing mental preoccupation can have a profound effect on daily functioning. “The gambler always struggles to be present,” Cassidy notes. “Their mental processing is tied up in the gamble itself. It’s draining, exhausting, and often misinterpreted by others as disinterest, when something much more complex is going on underneath.”



Smarmore Castle says this lack of visibility contributes to delayed intervention, making recovery more complex. By the time individuals seek help, they are often dealing with multiple layers of harm, including strained relationships, workplace issues and significant psychological distress.



The clinic also points to a broader cultural shift that may be reinforcing gambling behaviours. “There has been a societal move towards thinking in terms of odds,” Cassidy explained. “Whether it’s politics, entertainment or sport, everything is framed through betting language. For someone in recovery, that constant exposure can be a trigger.”



This normalisation is occurring alongside changes in how gambling is marketed and accessed. Younger adults are increasingly exposed to gambling through digital platforms, social media and sports sponsorship. Additionally, gambling advertising often mirrors tactics historically used by the alcohol industry, embedding products into lifestyle, identity and entertainment rather than presenting them as standalone risks.



While only a minority of people meet clinical criteria for problem gambling, a much larger group experience “at-risk” behaviours, including preoccupation, loss of control and chasing losses. Clinicians warn that focusing only on severe cases risks missing a growing population who are already experiencing harm.



Smarmore Castle is calling for greater recognition of gambling as a complex psychological addiction, as well as improved access to treatment pathways that reflect its unique challenges. “If we continue to underestimate gambling, we will continue to miss it,” Cassidy says. “And by the time we do see it, the damage is often far more advanced.”



The centre provides specialist assessment and treatment for gambling addiction, including therapy, group work and aftercare tailored to the cognitive and behavioural patterns associated with the condition.



If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling, Smarmore Castle offers confidential assessments, specialist gambling groups, and guidance on treatment options.



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About Smarmore Castle



Smarmore Castle is a private residential addiction treatment clinic located near Ardee, County Louth, Ireland, approximately 45 minutes north of Dublin and 90 minutes south of Belfast. Founded in 2015, Smarmore Castle provides medically supervised detoxification and residential treatment for alcohol, drug, and behavioural addictions, including gambling. The clinic holds ISO 9001 and CHKS accreditations.



www.smarmorecastle.ie, or call us on +353 (0) 41 986 5080



Smarmore Castle is part of Castle Health, a group of specialist addiction treatment providers operating across the UK and Europe.



Media enquiries

Lauren Meek|Content Coordinator|l.meek@smarmorecastle.ie



Notes to editors

Keith Cassidy is Executive Director at Smarmore Castle Private Clinic and is available for further comment or interview. Contact: k.cassidy@smarmorecastle.ie