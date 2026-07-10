UK-based IoT connectivity provider KeySIM has announced that it exceeded 10 terabytes (10 million megabytes) of mobile data transmitted during June 2026, marking the highest monthly traffic volume in the company’s history.



The milestone takes KeySIM’s cumulative network traffic to more than 200 terabytes (200 million megabytes) since the company was established in 2019, reflecting sustained growth in enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) deployments and connected infrastructure across the United Kingdom.



KeySIM was established in 2019 by entrepreneur Graham Robinson and Chief Technical Officer James Adam, whose backgrounds lie in designing, deploying and supporting large-scale IoT solutions. Before founding KeySIM, they led a specialist technology division responsible for delivering mission-critical connected systems throughout the UK.



One of the division’s largest projects involved the deployment of more than 10,000 Teltonika Telematics GH5200 Smart ID Badges, providing critical lone worker safety services. The devices depended on resilient voice, SMS and mobile data connectivity to deliver emergency communications, GPS location reporting and alarm activation. Managing thousands of safety-critical devices gave the team first-hand experience of the limitations of many IoT connectivity providers, with repeated challenges around network resilience, secure remote access, private fixed IP capability, technical support and commercial flexibility.



Recognising a gap in the market, Robinson and Adam established KeySIM to create an engineering-led IoT connectivity platform built specifically for business and mission-critical applications.



To deliver that vision, KeySIM partnered with global IoT connectivity provider Tele2 IoT and integrated its platform into the sovereign UK infrastructure operated by private Internet Service Provider FAELIX. Working alongside Marek Isalski, owner of FAELIX and a member of KeySIM’s technical leadership team, the company has developed a carrier-grade platform focused on resilience, security and operational reliability.



As customer demand has continued to grow, KeySIM has strengthened its engineering capability with the appointment of Rachel Chapman as Technical Engineer, further expanding the company’s technical expertise and customer support capability.



Today, KeySIM supports more than 500 organisations operating connected devices throughout the United Kingdom, with customers ranging from SMEs to nationally recognised organisations including FatFace, the NHS and Punch Pubs.



While the majority of deployments are within the UK, KeySIM also provides IoT connectivity across Europe and international markets through its partnership with Tele2 IoT. In the UK, the platform delivers resilient multi-network connectivity across EE, Vodafone, O2 and Three, combined with private fixed IP addressing, secure VPN connectivity, remote device access and a unified enterprise SIM management platform.



Onur Kasaba Tele2's IoT Director commented:

“Congratulations to everyone at KeySIM on exceeding 10 terabytes of IoT data transmitted in a single month. Reaching more than 200 terabytes of cumulative network traffic is an important milestone that reflects the strength of our partnership and the increasing demand for resilient IoT connectivity. We look forward to supporting KeySIM as it continues to expand across the UK, Europe and international markets.”



The milestone follows a period of sustained growth driven by increasing demand for resilient IoT SIM connectivity supporting secure remote access, industrial networking, telemetry, environmental monitoring, asset tracking and other business-critical applications.



As organisations continue to digitise operations and deploy connected infrastructure, KeySIM expects demand for resilient engineering-led IoT connectivity solutions to continue growing.



e: graham.robinson@keysim.co.uk

t: 0161 7060680