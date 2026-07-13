New archaeological-themed escape room opens on Saturday 15 August at one of the world's highest-rated escape room attractions

West Sussex, UK – Multi-award-winning Tulleys Escape Rooms will open its sixth immersive escape room adventure, Relic, on Saturday 15 August, inviting guests to embark on an archaeological expedition beneath the legendary Temple of Agra.

The new experience sees teams of explorers searching for the shattered pieces of the ancient Golden Relic after its secrets have been disturbed and the explorer who discovered it mysteriously disappears.



Working against the clock, players must navigate hidden chambers, solve intricate puzzles and uncover forgotten secrets before the temple seals itself forever.



Relic is the latest addition to the award-winning attraction's collection of escape room experiences, joining Mutiny, The Outfitters, SpellCraft, Dodge City and Nethercott Manor.



Tulleys Escape Rooms has established itself as one of the world's leading escape room destinations and is consistently ranked No. 2 escape room venue globally on Tripadvisor, welcoming visitors from across the UK and overseas.



Designed with cinematic sets, immersive storytelling and original puzzle design, Relic has been created for groups of friends, families, couples and corporate teams looking for a shared adventure.



Stuart Beare, owner of Tulleys Farm, said:



"Relic is one of the most ambitious escape room adventures we've ever created. Every detail has been designed to transport guests into a real archaeological expedition, from the spectacular scenery to the intricate puzzles and hidden surprises throughout the experience.



"We're incredibly proud to continue investing in Sussex and creating attractions that bring people together. Whether you're visiting with family, friends or work colleagues, our aim is to create unforgettable experiences that people will be talking about long after they've escaped."



Escape room experiences start from 24 GBP per person, with bookings now open at www.tulleysescape.com.



Media visits



Preview and review visits are available for journalists, broadcasters, bloggers, influencers and content creators.

To arrange a visit or request further information, please contact:





Press Contact

Email: edward@edhopkinspr.co.uk

Tel:01256 590 439

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Visitor Information



Opening date: Saturday 15 August

Location

Tulleys Escape Rooms

Tulleys Farm

Turners Hill Road

Turners Hill

West Sussex RH10 4PE

Prices: From 24 GBP per person

Book online: www.tulleysescape.com

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Notes to Editors



About Tulleys Escape Rooms

Tulleys Escape Rooms is home to six immersive escape room adventures: Relic, Mutiny, The Outfitters, SpellCraft, Dodge City and Nethercott Manor. Combining detailed theatrical scenery, immersive storytelling and original puzzle design, the attraction welcomes friends, families, couples and corporate groups throughout the year.



About Tulleys Farm



Tulleys Farm is one of the UK's leading visitor attractions, hosting a programme of award-winning seasonal events including the UK's No.1 Tulip Festival, the World Famous Pumpkin Festival, Pumpkin Nights, the Christmas Experience, the Christmas Light Festival and Tulleys Shocktober Fest, Europe's largest scream park. The site also includes the Tulleys Tea Room, which is open year-round.