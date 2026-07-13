KeySIM Wins Building Management System (BMS) Connectivity Contract with KGB Commercial Heating



KeySIM has been awarded a contract by KGB Commercial Heating to provide secure fixed IP IoT SIM connectivity for Building Management Systems (BMS), enabling secure remote access to Resource Data Management (RDM) control systems while reducing unnecessary engineer site visits.



KeySIM, a leading UK provider of IoT SIM cards and managed connectivity solutions, has been selected by KGB Commercial Heating to deliver secure fixed IP IoT SIM connectivity for Building Management System (BMS) installations using Resource Data Management (RDM) DM Touch Supervisor controllers.



The deployment combines KeySIM’s private fixed IP IoT SIM service with a Teltonika RUT200 industrial 4G router, providing secure, resilient remote access to Building Management Systems used to monitor and control commercial heating, ventilation and other critical building services.



KeySIM’s managed IoT SIM platform provides resilient connectivity across the UK’s four major mobile networks—Vodafone, O2, EE and Three—helping maintain reliable communications even where network conditions vary between locations.



Unlike standard fixed IP mobile services, KeySIM delivers connectivity through its own managed private breakout infrastructure, allowing each deployment to operate with a private fixed IP address that is not accessible from the public internet.



Access to the Building Management System is only possible by authorised users who authenticate over a secure VPN. This architecture provides secure remote connectivity while helping protect critical building infrastructure from unauthorised internet access.



The solution is ideal for Building Management Systems, HVAC controls, commercial heating, refrigeration monitoring, industrial automation, energy management systems and other remote IoT applications where security and reliability are essential.



By securely connecting the Resource Data Management control system through a Teltonika RUT200 router using KeySIM’s managed IoT connectivity platform, engineers can remotely monitor equipment, investigate alarms, update configurations and carry out diagnostics without travelling to site.



This reduces operational costs, improves response times and allows maintenance teams to resolve many issues remotely before a site visit becomes necessary.



Gavin Fletcher of KGB Commercial Heating said:



“Secure remote access was an essential requirement for this project. We wanted a solution that would allow our engineers to connect safely to our Building Management Systems without exposing them to the public internet. KeySIM’s private fixed IP IoT SIM solution gives us exactly that. By securely connecting through a VPN, we can remotely diagnose and manage systems, avoiding many routine site visits while providing a faster and more efficient service for our customers.”



Graham, Founder of KeySIM, said:



“We’re delighted to be supporting KGB Commercial Heating with secure connectivity for their Building Management System installations. BMS applications demand reliable, resilient and secure communications. Our multi-network IoT SIMs provide access to Vodafone, O2, EE and Three, while our private breakout platform delivers private fixed IP connectivity that keeps devices off the public internet. It’s an ideal solution for organisations that need secure remote access to critical infrastructure.”



About KeySIM



KeySIM is a UK specialist in IoT SIM cards, fixed IP IoT SIMs, multi-network IoT connectivity, private APN solutions and managed M2M connectivity.

The company supplies secure mobile connectivity for Building Management Systems (BMS), CCTV, commercial heating, refrigeration monitoring, industrial automation, environmental monitoring, utilities, telemetry and thousands of other Internet of Things (IoT) deployments throughout the UK and internationally.



e: graham.robinson@keysim.co.uk

t: 0161 7060680