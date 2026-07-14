LONDON, UK — 14 July 2026



Puttshack, the world’s first and only tech-infused mini golf experience, has announced a major strategic partnership with boutique consultancy firm Insight Hospitality to oversee its day-to-day operations and spearhead a new phase of growth across its UK business units.



Effective immediately, the partnership sees Insight Hospitality take the operational helm, bringing a powerhouse team of industry veterans to align on an exciting new strategy, enhance the guest experience, and build upon Puttshack’s strong UK foundations.



The UK operation will be led by Des McDonald, Principal of Insight Hospitality. Des brings more than 35 years of global hospitality experience to the role, famously known for his tenure as the former Group CEO of Soho House, as well as his leadership with Caprice Holdings and opening some of London’s most iconic dining destinations.



Joining McDonald in driving the UK business units are fellow Insight Hospitality senior associates Olivier Lavigne du Cadet and Steve Tonkin:



• Olivier Lavigne du Cadet takes the lead on Operations. Olivier is a highly respected operational leader with a proven track record of scaling premium leisure and hospitality brands, previously holding senior leadership roles at La Petite Maison or The Set hotels.



• Steve Tonkin will head up Food & Beverage. An acclaimed culinary heavyweight, Steve’s career includes serving as Executive Chef for Soho House Group and Caprice Holdings, where he became renowned for delivering high-volume, premium-quality F&B operations.



Together, the trio brings an unparalleled wealth of operational expertise, culinary innovation, and a decorated history of driving commercial performance across the premium leisure and hospitality sectors.



David Bagley, CEO of Puttshack, commented:



“We are delighted to partner with Insight Hospitality to oversee the day-to-day operations of Puttshack UK. Des, Olivier, and Steve bring an incredible amount of leadership experience and a proven track record of driving performance. We are looking forward to working alongside the Insight Hospitality team to align on an exciting new strategy and growth plan, continuing to enhance our guest experience and driving the next phase of growth for Puttshack UK.”



Des McDonald, Principal of Insight Hospitality, added:



“Puttshack revolutionised the competitive socialising sector, and we are thrilled to be stepping in to manage the UK portfolio. There are incredibly strong foundations already in place, and our focus will be on sharpening operational execution, elevating the food and beverage offering, and executing a robust strategy that ensures Puttshack remains the market leader in tech-infused entertainment.”



Notes to Editors:



About Puttshack



Puttshack is the world’s first and only tech-infused mini golf experience, featuring patented Trackaball technology that keeps track of your game for you. Combined with an exceptional food and beverage menu and a vibrant atmosphere, Puttshack has redefined competitive socialising across global venues in the UK and US.



About Insight Hospitality



Insight Hospitality is a premier, boutique hospitality consultancy firm specialising in operational leadership, financial modelling, concept development, and interim management for top-tier restaurants, bars, and leisure concepts globally.



https://insighthospitality.net/