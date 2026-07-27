Murray McIntosh launches 2026 Water Industry Labour Report survey as sector grapples with skills shortages, growing public scrutiny and increased workforce demands.







As the water industry continues to face pressures and worker shortages, Murray McIntosh is launching the 2026 edition of its influential Water Industry Labour Report, calling on professionals across the sector to share their experiences and help shape the future of workforce strategy.







The annual study has become one of the water sector's most widely referenced workforce reports, providing an unfiltered view of the challenges and opportunities facing engineers, project managers and delivery professionals. Previous editions have informed strategic workforce planning across major water frameworks and contributed to recommendations within the Independent Water Commission's review of the industry.







The launch comes at a pivotal moment for the sector. With AMP8 bringing £104 billion of investment and increased demand for skills, workforce pressures continue to intensify across water infrastructure projects. The latest Murray McIntosh survey will build on previous findings that highlighted growing concerns around skills shortages, retention, career development and an ageing workforce.







This year's report will expand its scope to examine two issues that are rapidly rising up the agenda: workforce wellbeing and the role artificial intelligence can play in supporting the industry's people and productivity challenges. The research will explore how workload pressures, workplace culture and employee wellbeing are impacting retention and performance, alongside industry attitudes toward AI adoption, automation and the potential for technology to help address resource constraints.







Adam Cave, Director at Murray McIntosh, said:







"The Water Industry Labour Report has become an important platform for giving a voice to the people delivering the UK's water infrastructure programmes. Previous versions have helped shape industry conversations, including the Cunliffe report, and informed strategic workforce planning at a critical time for the sector.







"As AMP8 gathers pace, understanding the experiences of frontline professionals has never been more important. The challenges facing the industry cannot be solved without listening to those experiencing them first-hand. Whether you're an engineer, project manager, design specialist or working elsewhere in the sector, we want to hear your views. The more voices we capture, the stronger the evidence base for decisions that will shape the future workforce.







“Unlike many industry studies, the Water Industry Labour Report is built directly from the experiences of professionals working across the sector and is designed to provide leaders with practical insight into workforce realities rather than assumptions. That’s why it’s so critical that everyone in the industry has the chance to add their voice to the latest iteration.”







Ends



Press contact



Vickie Collinge



vickie@bluesky-pr.com



01582 790705