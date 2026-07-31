Europe's Largest Pumpkin Festival returns to Tulleys Farm this fall with a major new attraction, bigger displays and its most immersive season yet.



High-resolution photography - Available Here: https://www.tulleysfarm.com/press



West Sussex, UK - Tulleys Farm has announced the return of Europe's Largest Pumpkin Festival, unveiling a spectacular new attraction for 2026 as the award-winning festival prepares to welcome visitors back for its biggest season yet.



Returning from 19 September to 31 October 2026, the award-winning festival transforms more than 100 acres of West Sussex countryside into a spectacular celebration of fall, featuring over 1.5 million pumpkins and gourds, more than 100 pumpkin varieties, live entertainment, seasonal food, roaming performers and one of the country's most photographed seasonal days out.



As the popularity of seasonal experiences continues to grow across the UK, Tulleys Farm has invested in an exciting new attraction for 2026, building on the success of a festival that attracts visitors from across Britain and beyond each year.



New for Fall 2026: The Pumpkin Valley



The Pumpkin Valley - A New land for Fall 2026:

Nestled within the heart of the festival, guests can wander along winding paths, with wooden bridges leading across gentle streams and peaceful ponds. In the new land you will discover giant pumpkin sculptures, the charming Pumpkin Farm House and a picturesque Hobbit House, all surrounded by vibrant pumpkins and blooming chrysanthemums. Designed as a place to explore, discover and create memories together, the Pumpkin Valley introduces an entirely new festival experience, inviting guests into a magical land where fall comes to life.



Sam Beare, Co-Owner of Tulleys Farm, said:



“We have always believed the Pumpkin Festival should evolve every year. We are excited to introduce the Pumpkin Valley for 2026.

Our vision with Pumpkin Valley was to create something truly unique, an area that pushes the boundaries and immerses guests in an entirely new world.



The Pumpkin Festival is so much more than just picking a pumpkin, it’s an experience for all generations and we look forward to welcoming our guests back for what we believe will be our best season yet."



More Than Pumpkin Picking



Now firmly established as one of the UK's must-visit fall attractions, Tulleys Pumpkin Festival offers far more than a traditional pumpkin patch.

Guests can spend the day exploring fields filled with more than 1.5 million pumpkins and gourds, choosing from over 100 different varieties before enjoying live roaming musicians, street theatre, artisan shopping and a huge selection of freshly prepared seasonal food and drink in the vibrant Pumpkin Village.



Across the festival, visitors will discover more than 30 spectacular seasonal photo opportunities, giant pumpkin displays and the popular 33-metre Observation Wheel, offering panoramic views across the pumpkin fields and surrounding Sussex countryside.



Pumpkin Nights Returns



As the sun sets, the experience continues with the return of Pumpkin Nights, running on selected evenings from 26 September until 31 October.

The festival transforms into a spectacular after-dark experience where guests can pick pumpkins beneath the stars, explore illuminated woodland trails, enjoy live music across two stages, seasonal cocktails, street food and an unforgettable evening atmosphere unlike anywhere else in the UK.



With peak weekends and school holiday dates selling out every year, advance booking is strongly recommended.

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Event Information



Tulleys Pumpkin Festival

Dates

19 September to 31 October 2026

Opening Times

9:30am to 5:30pm

Selected late-season dates close at 5:00pm. Please visit the website for the full opening calendar.

Tickets

From £8.95

www.PumpkinFarm.co.uk

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Pumpkin Nights



Dates

26 September to 31 October 2026

Opening Times

5:30pm to 10:00pm

Tickets

From £11.95

www.PumpkinNights.co.uk

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Location



Tulleys Farm

Turners Hill Road

Crawley

West Sussex

RH10 4PE

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Notes to Editors



Festival Highlights



* Europe’s largest pumpkin festival

* 19 September to 31 October 2026

* More than 1.5 million pumpkins and gourds

* Over 100 pumpkin varieties

* NEW for Fall 2026: The Pumpkin Valley

* Giant pumpkin sculptures

* Pumpkin Farm House

* Hobbit House

* Peaceful ponds, streams and wooden bridges

* Pick Your Own Pumpkin fields

* Pumpkin Village

* Live roaming musicians

* Street theatre and live performers

* Seasonal street food and drinks

* More than 30 seasonal photo opportunities

* 33-metre Observation Wheel

* Pumpkin Nights evening experience

* Pooches & Pumpkins - Dedicated dog day (Dogs welcome all days)



Further High-resolution photography, video, interviews and media visits are available on request.

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About Tulleys Farm



Tulleys Farm is one of the UK's leading seasonal visitor attractions, welcoming hundreds of thousands of guests each year to its award-winning events in West Sussex.



Best known for Europe's largest scream park Shocktober Fest, Tulleys also creates the UK's No.1 Tulip Festival the Christmas Experience, Christmas Light Festival and Tulleys Escape, home to six award-winning immersive escape rooms.

The family-run business has earned an international reputation for creating world-class seasonal experiences, combining spectacular theming, live entertainment and immersive storytelling to create unforgettable days and nights out for families, couples and groups.



Visitors can also enjoy the Tulleys Tea Room, which is open throughout the year and serves freshly prepared food, homemade cakes and a wide selection of hot and cold drinks.



For more information, visit: www.TulleysFarm.com

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Media Enquiries



Ed Hopkins PR

tulleys@edhopkinspr.co.uk

+44 (0)7538 061448