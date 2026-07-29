As up to 95% of the Sun disappears on 12 August, Shacks is inviting skywatchers to experience the rare celestial event from secluded countryside locations with dark skies, a Seestar S30 smart telescope (at select locations) and certified solar viewing glasses included.



On the evening of Wednesday 12 August 2026, the UK will experience its most significant solar eclipse until 2081, with up to 95% of the Sun obscured in parts of the country.



While many people will flock to popular viewpoints, Shacks believes one of the most memorable places to witness the eclipse is somewhere quieter.



Nestled in peaceful countryside locations across Cheshire, North Wales and Staffordshire, Shacks' handcrafted off-grid cabins offer expansive skies, minimal light pollution and the chance to experience nature without distraction. As daylight softens and the landscape changes beneath the eclipse, guests can step outside their shack and witness one of the UK's rarest astronomical events from the privacy of their own secluded retreat.



Harry Tomkinson, founder of Shacks, said:



"We spend so much of our time looking down at screens that we often forget to look up. Events like this remind us just how extraordinary the natural world can be.



We created Shacks to give people space to reconnect with nature, and the solar eclipse is one of those rare moments that encourages us all to pause, slow down and experience something much bigger than ourselves. There's something incredibly special about watching it unfold from the quiet of the countryside."



To help guests enjoy the event safely, every stay on 12 August will include certified solar viewing glasses.



Beyond the Eclipse: Why Shacks Are Made for Stargazing



The eclipse may be the headline event, but it's only the beginning.



All of Shacks' locations benefit from naturally dark skies, free from the glare of towns and cities. Once the sun has set, guests are treated to an entirely different spectacle, with constellations, planets, meteor showers and, on the clearest nights, even the Milky Way visible overhead.



Some of the cabins also have a Seestar S30 smart telescope, making astronomy accessible to everyone, whether you're a seasoned stargazer or simply curious about the night sky.



Compact yet remarkably powerful, the Seestar S30 automatically locates and tracks celestial objects through an intuitive app. Within minutes, guests can observe the Moon's craters, Saturn's rings, Jupiter and its moons, distant galaxies and colourful nebulae, all without needing specialist knowledge or expensive equipment.



And perhaps the best place to enjoy it all isn't inside the shack at all.



Many Shacks feature outdoor baths, where guests can soak beneath a canopy of stars with nothing but birdsong, the crackle of a fire pit and the occasional shooting star overhead. It's a reminder that some of nature's greatest shows happen after dark.



Five Tips for a Better Stargazing Experience



Choose a moonless night where possible.

A new moon creates darker skies, making it easier to spot faint stars and the Milky Way.



Give your eyes time to adjust.

Avoid bright lights for around 20 minutes to allow your night vision to fully develop.



Use the Seestar S30 to explore further.

The smart telescope makes it easy to discover planets, galaxies, star clusters and nebulae with just a few taps.



Keep warm.

Even in August, evenings can become cool. A blanket, warm drink or a soak in the outdoor bath makes the experience even more enjoyable.



Simply look up.

Some of the most memorable moments come from slowing down and taking in the vastness of the night sky.





What's Next? The Night Sky Events Worth Planning For



The eclipse is just one reason to visit Shacks. Here's what else is lighting up the skies over the coming months.



Perseid Meteor Shower



Peak: 12-13 August



One of the UK's most spectacular meteor showers, producing up to 100 shooting stars per hour under ideal conditions. This year's peak arrives immediately after the solar eclipse, making August an unforgettable time for skywatching.



Orionid Meteor Shower



Peak: 21-22 October



Created by debris left behind by Halley's Comet, the Orionids produce bright, fast-moving meteors that streak across autumn skies.



Leonid Meteor Shower



Peak: 17-18 November



Famous for producing dramatic meteor storms in the past, the Leonids continue to provide impressive displays each November.



Geminid Meteor Shower



Peak: 13-14 December



Widely regarded as the best meteor shower of the year, with bright, colourful meteors visible throughout the night.



Winter Stargazing Season



December-February



Long nights and crisp, clear air make winter one of the best times to observe Orion, the Pleiades, Jupiter and many of the brightest constellations in the northern hemisphere.



Book your stay www.shacks.co.uk



About Shacks:



At Shacks, we create unforgettable off-grid stays in wild, beautiful places - partnering with local landowners to unlock nature-rich experiences across the UK. Our mission is to design simple, sustainable spaces that reconnect people with the outdoors, offering freedom, calm and thoughtful living. Every Shack is pet-friendly, with a fixed fee that allows guests to bring unlimited pets - because we believe adventures should include the whole family.



Founded with a deep commitment to guest experience and operational transparency, Shacks is backed by Clive Sykes, the original founder of Sykes Cottages - now one of the UK’s largest independent holiday rental agencies from a kitchen-table startup into a 21,000-property powerhouse.



PRESS STAYS AVAILABLE - we've blocked out one of our Cheshire cabins, with use of the Seestar S30 telescope for two nights from 12th August - please get in touch if this is of interest.



Press Contact:



Lauren Jones, Creative Marketing Lead, lauren@shacks.co.uk