Zack Ubi’s debut becomes a No.1 bestseller amid record UK Bible sales and growing interest in faith among younger readers

A 27-year-old British Christian TikTok creator has stormed to the top of an Amazon book chart with his debut release, ranking ahead of US Vice-President JD Vance’s new faith memoir during its launch week.

Zacharias Uribarri, known to his hundreds of thousands of social media followers as Zack Ubi, reached No.1 in Amazon UK’s Christian Testimony & Inspiration category on the first day of release with Faith in the Modern World: Navigating Emotions Through Scripture, and remained at the top for five consecutive days.

During its launch-week run, Uribarri’s debut ranked above Vance’s Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, which recounts the Vice-President’s return to Christianity and conversion to Catholicism.

The success comes amid a wider boom in Christian publishing which has been coined ‘The Quiet Revival’ as UK Bible sales reached a record £6.3 million in 2025, 134% higher than in 2019, with booksellers reporting increased interest from younger people searching for spirituality, purpose and meaning.

Uribarri has become one of the prominent young voices bringing Christianity to social media. Sky News featured him in a January 2026 report examining Gen Z’s relationship with faith, noting that he and fellow Christian creators had amassed millions of views with religious content.

His debut book explores 18 core human emotions, from anxiety, fear and grief to hope, joy and peace. Each chapter draws directly on Scripture to show how biblical teaching can offer practical guidance through the emotional pressures of modern life.

Speaking about the book, Uribarri said: “I hope this serves as a starting point for people as they begin to find their footing in the faith, encouraging them to delve deeper into Scripture and explore the rich history that surrounds it. My prayer is that it inspires a lifelong desire to know God more through His Word.”

Uribarri’s influence extends beyond social media. He is the founder of Souls & Soles, a charitable community combining hiking, running and wellbeing events with support for mental-health initiatives, education, clean-water projects and communities experiencing hardship. The organisation was featured by The Independent through its work supporting Macmillan Cancer Support, while Uribarri has also appeared on Sky News and BBC Radio discussing faith, young people and his mission to turn online encouragement into real-world action.

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About Zacharias Uribarri

Zacharias Uribarri, known online as @zackubi, is a Christian content creator, bestselling author and founder of Souls & Soles. Through accessible, faith-led content, he encourages biblical literacy, practical Christian living and open conversations about emotions, mental wellbeing and purpose.

His work has been featured by Sky News, BBC Radio and The Independent, and his Tik Tok account has amassed over 18 million likes with engagement from the like of Nicole Scherzinger and Huda Kattan.

Through his charitable organisation, Souls and Soles, he has helped build a community centred on connection, wellbeing and positive social impact, growing into one of the UK’s largest hiking communities. Over 200 people attend their hikes and events which act as powerful fundraisers, which have resulted in renovating a school in Ghana, building water wells in Malawi and supported residents through volunteering in dementia care homes.