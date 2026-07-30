Just two months after opening, The Good Practice in Radlett is already making a difference for patients looking for faster and more convenient healthcare.



The practice is led by GP Dr Josh Newman, formerly of Parkbury House Surgery in St Albans. alongside co-founder September White who runs the in-house pharmacy.



The Good Practice is designed to offer a simple solution - allow patients to see a doctor and collect their medication in the same visit.

By bringing these services together under one roof, patients can avoid unnecessary delays and in some cases, save two to three days by getting an appointment and their medication much sooner than they might elsewhere.



Dr Newman of The Good Practice commented: "When people are unwell, they don't want to spend days waiting for an appointment or travelling between different places to collect a prescription, especially on weekends. We wanted to create a practice that puts patients first by offering appointments every day of the week and an on-site pharmacy, making healthcare quicker and more convenient."



The response since opening has been very positive with patients signing up for the practice's £170 annual membership, which comes with benefits and discounts off appointments and treatments.

Whilst based in Radlett, it is already attracting patients from further afield. People have joined from nearby areas including Stanmore and Shenley, while some have even travelled from Kent to become members.



The growing interest shows that people are prepared to travel for healthcare that is easy to access and fits around their busy lives.

Modern decor and state of the art technology to promote wellness



The practice has a modern and comfortable decor, making it family friendly and to feel less like a ‘traditional doctor’s surgery’ whilst also promoting its dedication to health and wellbeing.

The practice offers a range of wellness treatments, which have proved popular with patients looking to improve their overall health and wellbeing.



One of the most talked about treatments is the cryotherapy chamber, where people spend a few minutes in temperatures of -110°C. Many people use cryotherapy to help with muscle recovery, reduce inflammation and support general wellbeing.



The practice also offers red light therapy, which is designed to help people living with ongoing pain, joint problems and other long-term conditions. Some patients also choose the treatment to support recovery after exercise or injury.



By offering GP appointments, a pharmacy and wellness treatments all in one place, The Good Practice hopes to make healthcare simpler and more convenient for local people.



The team believes that good healthcare is about more than treating illness. It is also about helping people stay healthy and giving them quick access to the support they need without unnecessary waiting.



Although the practice has only been open for two months, the early response has been very positive. Membership continues to grow, and patients are coming from across Hertfordshire and beyond because they value quick appointments, longer opening hours and the convenience of collecting medication straight after seeing a GP.



As The Good Practice continues to grow, its aim remains the same: to reduce waiting times, make healthcare easier to access and help patients get the treatment they need as quickly as possible.

About The Good Practice



The Good Practice is a private GP practice based in Radlett, Hertfordshire. Open seven days a week, it offers GP appointments, an on-site pharmacy and a range of wellness treatments, including cryotherapy and red light therapy. The practice was created to give patients faster access to healthcare and make it easier to receive medical advice and medication in one visit.