Season 9 of the Strand Review of Books will launch on 1 September 2026 with a dazzling array of authors.



Each podepisode lasts just ten minutes (who listens to 45-minute podcasts these days?). The show is too short to be boring!



With authors Alberto Torres, Anthony 'Tas' Tasgal, Ann Padley, Natalie Johnson, Naveen Jain, and Rahim Hirji lined up, season 9 is off to a great start.





The Strand Revew of Books focuses on technology marketing, with occasional excursions into leadership, biography and anything the host finds interesting.



You can find the Strand Review of Books here https://strand-uk.com/ on Apple, Spotify, Amazon and heap of other podstreamers.



Started as a promotion device for Strand, a marketing agency specialising in enterprise technology, the Strand Review of Books is now totally out of control.



More info from the managing director of Strand and host of the Strand Review of Books, Toby Chapman-Dawe toby.chapman-dawe@strand-uk.com