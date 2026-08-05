SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. — Jawny's, the rapidly growing Southern California restaurant brand known for its authentic Philly cheesesteaks and signature chicken wings, has officially opened its newest location in Sherman Oaks.



This brings its fan-favorite menu to the heart of the San Fernando Valley and the new restaurant marks another milestone in the company's continued growth who’s famous fans include Tiffany Haddish and Teddy Swims.



With more than 150,000 Instagram followers, Jawny’s has been gaining traction for the best Philly cheesesteaks outside Philadelphia. Known for its premium ingredients, generous portions, and made-to-order menu, Jawny's has built a loyal customer base across Southern California. Customers also enjoy loaded fries, and other crowd favorites, all crafted with fresh, halal ingredients.



"We're thrilled to bring Jawny's to Sherman Oaks," said a Jawny's spokesperson. "Our mission has always been simple: serve incredible Philly cheesesteaks, unforgettable wings, and create an experience people can't wait to share. The support from our customers and online community has been amazing, and we're excited to welcome the Sherman Oaks community."



Having a physical location in Sherman Oaks is part of Jawny's ongoing commitment to quality, consistency, and exceptional customer service. Guests can expect the same bold flavors and hospitality that have helped establish the brand as one of Southern California's fastest-growing fast-casual restaurant concepts.



Open daily, the restaurant offers dine-in, takeout, and delivery, making it easy for customers to enjoy Jawny's signature menu whenever cravings strike.



As the company continues to grow, the Sherman Oaks opening represents another step toward bringing its unique take on authentic Philly comfort food to even more communities throughout California and beyond.



About Jawny's



Jawny's is a Southern California-based restaurant specializing in authentic Philly cheesesteaks, signature chicken wings, loaded fries, and other made-to-order favorites. Built on a commitment to fresh, halal ingredients, generous portions, and exceptional hospitality, the brand has earned a loyal following both in its restaurants and across social media. With a rapidly expanding presence, Jawny's continues to deliver bold flavors and memorable dining experiences to communities throughout Southern California.