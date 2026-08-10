OXFORD, UK — DKM Builders Oxford Ltd is progressing with the structural phase of a major EnerPHit retrofit project in Oxford, involving extensive alteration and upgrading of an existing residential property to deliver significantly improved energy performance alongside a substantial architectural transformation.



The project is currently at a key structural stage, with extensive sections of the existing roof and upper structure stripped back to allow the planned structural works and subsequent high-performance building envelope to be constructed.



A full temporary weatherproof scaffold roof has been installed over the property, allowing the construction team to undertake the extensive structural works while providing protection to the existing building from the elements.



The current phase includes major structural alterations and preparation for the new roof and building envelope. Once the structural works progress, the project will move through the specialist insulation, airtightness and building-envelope stages required as part of the EnerPHit retrofit strategy.



EnerPHit is the Passive House Institute’s standard developed specifically for the energy-efficient retrofit of existing buildings. Projects of this nature require significantly greater attention to insulation continuity, airtightness, thermal bridging and construction detailing than a conventional residential refurbishment.



DKM Builders Oxford Ltd is acting as the principal contractor and coordinating the construction works, specialist trades and structural elements of the project.



Albjon Meziu, Director of DKM Builders Oxford Ltd said:



“Projects like this demonstrate the level of construction work that DKM Builders Oxford is increasingly delivering. This isn’t a standard refurbishment. We are carrying out substantial structural alterations while working towards a very demanding energy-performance specification.



“At the current stage, much of the existing roof structure has been opened up and we are progressing through the structural works under a fully protected temporary roof. As the project develops, the focus will increasingly move towards the building envelope, airtightness and the detailed construction required for the EnerPHit strategy.



“For us, the important part is getting those details right during construction. On a high-performance retrofit, small details can have a significant effect on the finished building.”



The project reflects growing interest in improving the energy performance of Britain’s existing housing stock rather than relying solely on demolition and replacement.



Retrofitting an existing property to a high-performance standard presents particular construction challenges because new insulation, airtightness measures and structural alterations must be integrated with the retained fabric of the original building.



For DKM Builders Oxford Ltd, the project forms part of the company’s wider portfolio of substantial residential construction, refurbishment, extension and specialist retrofit work across Oxford and Oxfordshire.



The Oxford-based principal contractor undertakes complex residential projects requiring coordination between architects, structural engineers, specialist consultants, subcontractors and building-control requirements.



Further project updates will be released as the structural works are completed and the property progresses into the high-performance envelope and internal construction phases.



About DKM Builders Oxford Ltd



DKM Builders Oxford Ltd is an Oxford-based principal contractor delivering major residential construction, complex refurbishments, extensions, loft conversions and specialist energy-efficiency retrofit projects across Oxford and Oxfordshire.



The company manages projects from structural construction through to completion, coordinating architects, structural engineers, specialist consultants, subcontractors and trades to deliver technically demanding construction projects.



Media Enquiries



Albjon Meziu

DKM Builders Oxford Ltd

albi@dkmbuildersoxford.co.uk

0800 048 7618

www.dkmbuilders.co.uk