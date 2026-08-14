BUFF Studios has announced the forthcoming UK theatrical release of British gothic romantic thriller City of Masks, with the film set to arrive in cinemas around Halloween 2026. The distributor has also unveiled the film’s first-look poster and images.



Directed by Andrea M. Catinella (Piglet) and written by Enrico Tessarin (The Habit of Beauty), the film draws inspiration from Gaston Leroux’s 1910 gothic novel The Phantom of the Opera, reworking its themes of identity, obsession and performance through a contemporary female perspective.



The film stars Amanda Jiang as Eve, a gifted composer whose identity is concealed behind a mask, with Charlie Goddard (Barbie) as Christian and Deano Bugatti Mitchison (EastEnders) as Victor.



The ensemble cast also includes Kay Boggett (Tapped) as Christian’s mother, Madalina Belariu Ion (The Young Pope) as detective Maya, and former Sky Sports presenter Charlotte Jackson Coleman (Silent Witness) as stage manager Helen.



Produced by Enrico Tessarin, Amanda Jiang, Andrea M. Catinella, Carla Fuschillo and Arnaldo Stafa, City of Masks is the first feature from Starmist Films, the independent production company founded by Jiang and Tessarin. The film was supported by the Pegasus Fund, with Dr Clare Anyiam-Osigwe BEM and Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe MBE joining the project as executive producers following principal photography.



Set against the backdrop of London’s theatrical world, the film combines gothic romance and psychological thriller elements in an original contemporary story. While inspired by themes associated with Leroux’s novel, City of Masks is an independent production and is not affiliated with any existing stage or screen adaptation of The Phantom of the Opera.



Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe MBE, Head of Global Theatrical Distribution at BUFF Studios, said:

“City of Masks is an ambitious British genre film blending gothic romance, psychological suspense and contemporary filmmaking. It represents exactly the kind of distinctive independent cinema that BUFF Studios is committed to championing, and we look forward to bringing it to audiences across the UK.”



Enrico Tessarin, producer and co-founder of Starmist Films, said:

“City of Masks marks the beginning of Starmist Films’ ambition to create distinctive British stories with global appeal. We believe audiences continue to embrace bold, cinematic filmmaking across both theatrical exhibition and emerging platforms. Launching our debut feature with BUFF Studios is a significant milestone, and with our investment fund supporting an ambitious slate of feature films and international co-productions, this is just the beginning.”



Further details of the UK theatrical release will be announced in due course.



Photography: Nicoli Vizioli



ENDS



About BUFF Studios



BUFF Studios is the production and distribution division of the British Urban Film Festival. The company develops, acquires and releases distinctive independent films for UK and international audiences, combining theatrical distribution with event-led premieres, targeted audience development and culturally informed marketing campaigns.



Its growing slate reflects a commitment to bold, commercially minded independent filmmaking and creating meaningful connections between filmmakers, exhibitors and audiences.



About Starmist Films



Starmist Films is a UK independent production company developing commercially driven feature films and premium vertical series for global audiences. Founded by Amanda Jiang and Enrico Tessarin, the company combines British filmmaking with international financing partnerships through its Pegasus Fund.



City of Masks is the company’s debut feature. Its second feature is already fully financed and in casting ahead of principal photography in October 2026.



BUFF Studios

Emmanuel Anyiam-Osigwe MBE

Head of Global Theatrical Distribution

Email: films@buffstudios.co.uk

Website: www.buffstudios.co.uk