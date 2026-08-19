Mapei UK has further strengthened its commitment to UK manufacturing with the acquisition of a new production and distribution facility at Frontier Park, Burnley. Located just off Junction 9 of the M65, the new site will replace the company's two existing Burnley facilities, bringing manufacturing, warehousing, technical services and office space together under one roof.



The new facility represents a significant investment of plus £40 million pounds in Mapei UK's manufacturing infrastructure and will provide over 15.000 m² of warehouse space, alongside an additional 1066m² which will include a technical training academy and laboratory. It will also provide increased yard space, improving logistics, storage capacity and operational efficiency.



Frontier Park will become the centre of Mapei UK's construction business which will include extruded membranes manufacturing operations, and the installation of a brand-new and state-of-the-art powder plant technology will increase production capacity, providing the capacity, flexibility and infrastructure to support continued expansion for years to come.



The investment will also allow Mapei UK to bring the manufacture of selected products currently imported into the UK in-house, reinforcing its commitment to Sustainability & British manufacturing while improving product availability, reducing lead times and delivering an even higher level of service to customers.





"The new Burnley facility represents another significant investment in the UK market and underlines our long-term commitment to British manufacturing. This new site is a platform for future growth, increasing our production capabilities and ensuring we continue to provide the high levels of quality, innovation and customer service that Mapei UK is renowned for,” commented Phil Breakspear, Mapei UK’s Managing Director.



For more information, please contact: info@mapei.co.uk, visit www.mapei.co.uk or call (0)121 508 6970



For further media information and photography, please contact angie@afpr.co.uk or call 07976 925371



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Mapei UK

Headquartered in Halesowen, West Midlands, Mapei UK has a workforce of more than 450 employees. Mapei facilities have been certified to ISO 9001, ISO 14001 and ISO 45001 standards. An environmentally conscious manufacturer that reinvests significant revenue into R&D, Mapei offers training for architects, contractors, installers and distributors through Mapei Academy. For more about Mapei, please contact: info@mapei.co.uk or visit www.mapei.co.uk



About Mapei

Founded in 1937 in Milan, Mapei is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of construction chemicals and has contributed to the realisation of some of the world’s most significant architectural and infrastructure projects. With 92 subsidiaries across 59 countries and 109 production plants operating in 44 nations, the Group employs over 14,000 people worldwide. In 2025, the Mapei Group recorded a consolidated turnover of 4.4 billion euros. The company’s success is underpinned by specialisation, internationalisation, research and development, and sustainability. www.mapei.com