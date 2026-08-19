Free local broadband data tool for journalists
Hi there,
I'm Dan, and I'm the founder of fibredog. We've never spoken before, but we've built something I thought might be genuinely useful to you.
It's called the UK Broadband Data Explorer. Put in a town, city or postcode area and it'll build a detailed picture of broadband performance there. It's free, there's no registration and nothing to buy – it's just there for you to use whenever you like.
Among other things, you can use it to see:
HOW broadband is actually performing locally, including speeds, latency and time-of-day changes
WHERE the fastest and slowest parts of an area are
THE GAP between the broadband speeds reported as available and what people actually have
HOW local broadband performance has changed over the past five years
WHICH broadband providers are operating locally and how their measured performance compares
HOW one local area compares with another
There are interactive maps and visualisations throughout, and you can download the underlying data, take screenshots, embed individual elements or create links to share what you've found. We don't hide links in anything, and we won't chase you for a link if you use it.
Explore broadband in your local patch
The UK Broadband Data Explorer has only just launched and development is ongoing. So if there's something you need it to do that it doesn't currently do, we are all ears. Because if it's something we can reasonably build, we probably will.
Appreciate your time.
Dan
Dan Howdle, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, fibredog
07582 155 385
dan@fibredog.com
https://fibredog.com/
Enville House, 38 Balance Street, Uttoxeter, ST14 8JE
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