Hi there,



I'm Dan, and I'm the founder of fibredog. We've never spoken before, but we've built something I thought might be genuinely useful to you.



It's called the UK Broadband Data Explorer. Put in a town, city or postcode area and it'll build a detailed picture of broadband performance there. It's free, there's no registration and nothing to buy – it's just there for you to use whenever you like.



Among other things, you can use it to see:



HOW broadband is actually performing locally, including speeds, latency and time-of-day changes



WHERE the fastest and slowest parts of an area are



THE GAP between the broadband speeds reported as available and what people actually have



HOW local broadband performance has changed over the past five years



WHICH broadband providers are operating locally and how their measured performance compares



HOW one local area compares with another



There are interactive maps and visualisations throughout, and you can download the underlying data, take screenshots, embed individual elements or create links to share what you've found. We don't hide links in anything, and we won't chase you for a link if you use it.



Explore broadband in your local patch



The UK Broadband Data Explorer has only just launched and development is ongoing. So if there's something you need it to do that it doesn't currently do, we are all ears. Because if it's something we can reasonably build, we probably will.



Appreciate your time.



Dan



Dan Howdle, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, fibredog



07582 155 385

dan@fibredog.com

https://fibredog.com/



Enville House, 38 Balance Street, Uttoxeter, ST14 8JE