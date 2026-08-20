NHS GP turns 20 years of frontline medical experience into gripping debut thriller



What happens when the systems designed to protect the vulnerable begin to serve power instead?



After more than two decades treating patients on the NHS frontline, British GP Michael Crisp has turned the ethical dilemmas, pressures and uncomfortable questions faced by doctors into a gripping debut medical thriller.



What Can’t Be Unseen draws on Crisp’s 20 years of experience as a doctor to explore trust, medical ethics, responsibility and what can happen when the systems designed to protect patients begin to fail.



While the conspiracy at the heart of the novel is entirely fictional, the pressures, moral dilemmas and human stories underpinning it are informed by Crisp’s first-hand experience of working in medicine.



“Medicine is built on trust,” says Crisp. “But trust can sadly be exploited. The aim of my debut novel was to explore what happens when the systems designed to protect the vulnerable begin to serve power instead.”



The novel introduces Dr James Harland, an NHS physician left shaken after he fails to save a young migrant woman in a London emergency department. When toxicology reports reveal an unknown pharmaceutical compound in her blood, Harland is drawn into a world of illegal drug testing, organised crime and political corruption.



But for Crisp, the most important elements of the story lie not simply in its conspiracy, but in the very real human and ethical pressures experienced by those working within healthcare.



“I’ve witnessed how unpredictable life can be and the chaos it can bring to people’s lives,” he says. “That is why people are at the heart of the book.



“I have seen how overstretched systems create cracks and how vulnerable people can fall through them. I wanted to explore what could happen if those cracks were deliberately exploited – and who ultimately pays the price.”



Crisp also draws on the less visible realities of medicine: exhaustion, difficult decisions, moral responsibility and the emotional weight doctors can carry long after their working day has ended.



It gives What Can’t Be Unseen an unusual authenticity within the medical thriller genre, combining a fast-moving fictional conspiracy with questions that have occupied Crisp throughout his medical career: Who do we trust? What responsibility do professionals have when something feels wrong? And how far should someone go to expose the truth?



At the centre of the novel is Harland’s dilemma. As he investigates the unexplained death alongside journalist Emily Morris and his estranged daughter Lucy, he must decide whether to protect his career or risk everything to uncover what happened.



The novel also explores family, regret and redemption, asking what ordinary people do when faced with extraordinary circumstances – particularly when doing the right thing comes at a personal cost.



With shades of Val McDermid and Michael Crichton, What Can’t Be Unseen marks Crisp’s arrival as a new voice in medical fiction, bringing genuine frontline insight to a genre more commonly imagined from outside the consulting room.



Crisp continues to work as a doctor alongside his writing and is currently working on his second novel, The Shadow Helix.



What Can’t Be Unseen is published by Foreshore Publishing, retails at £12.99 and is available from Amazon.



ENDS



Notes to Editors



About Michael Crisp



Michael Crisp is an NHS doctor with more than 20 years’ experience. Throughout his career he has worked across general practice, drawing on a wealth of medical insight and human encounters that have informed his debut novel.



What Can’t Be Unseen is his first novel and is published by Foreshore Publishing. He is currently writing his second novel, The Shadow Helix.



For further information visit www.mikecrisp.co.uk.



Media enquiries, interviews, review copies and imagery:

Natalie Schuster

Little Giant Communications

nat@littlegiantcommuncations.com

07447 101001



Review copies are available to journalists and reviewers.