The 3+1 offering will combine a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master in Management in four years, with bilingual instruction, applied learning and a focus on business, technology, leadership and sustainability.



Costa Rica, August 25, 2026. — After more than 60 years of developing business leaders who make an impact across Latin America, INCAE Business School today announced the launch of its first undergraduate program: the Bachelor of Business Administration + Master in Management.



The initiative marks a new chapter in INCAE’s history and expands its mission of developing leaders for the Americas by supporting a new generation from the beginning of their university education throughout their professional journeys.



The program responds to an environment in which artificial intelligence, sustainability, digital transformation and shifts in the global economy are redefining business and the capabilities required to lead. It is designed to prepare young people with critical-thinking skills, sound decision-making abilities, strategic vision, ethical judgment and collaborative leadership—enabling them to thrive in complex environments and create impact in their organizations and communities.



“By adding undergraduate education to our portfolio, we are expanding the academic scope of our mission and will be able to support our students throughout their entire journeys—from the start of their education to the point when they lead organizations. For young people with purpose and talent, we want INCAE to be a place to grow, transform themselves and contribute to the sustainable development of our world,” mentioned Camelia Ilie, President of INCAE Business School.



The academic offering is structured around a 3+1 model: three years of Bachelor-level study followed by a fourth year leading to a Master in Management. The program will combine online components with in-person experiences in Costa Rica and Panama, and will be delivered in English and Spanish.



The curriculum brings together four essential dimensions of business for a new era: business, technology, leadership and sustainability. It combines core business disciplines with artificial intelligence, technology, innovation, sustainability, leadership and the humanities.

The learning model prioritizes practical application through the case method, simulations, interdisciplinary projects, business challenges, internships, international certifications and a capstone project.



During the Master in Management, students will be able to deepen their expertise through one of the program’s two concentrations: Artificial Intelligence and Sustainability or Technology and Innovation.



“Organizations need professionals who can make decisions in complex contexts, integrate technology with purpose, and turn the region’s challenges into opportunities for innovation and development,” said Roy Zúñiga, Academic Vice President. “This program brings INCAE’s rigor, applied learning and global perspective to a new stage in leadership development.”



The launch responds to a strategic regional opportunity: offering an internationally competitive university education that is connected to Latin America’s challenges, businesses and potential for impact.



INCAE aims to enable more young Latin Americans to access an education with a global perspective without losing touch with the region they can help transform. The experience will combine academic learning, campus life, connections with business leaders, exposure to multicultural environments and international opportunities, subject to applicable agreements and requirements.



The initiative is part of a lifelong-learning vision through which INCAE seeks to support leadership development throughout the professional journey: from the beginning of university education, through the Master in Management and MBA programs, to executive education and senior management and corporate governance programs.



With a presence in Costa Rica, Panama and Miami, an international network of more than 22,000 alumni, and 96% of its faculty holding PhDs, INCAE brings its academic, business and international ecosystem to this new stage.



INCAE is among the 1% of business schools worldwide to hold the Triple Crown of international accreditations—AACSB, EQUIS and AMBA. It also holds institutional accreditation from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) and is authorized by the Commission for Independent Education (CIE) of the Florida Department of Education.



The first cohort will begin classes on August 23, 2027, forming the Founding Class of INCAE’s BBA and MiM program. Its students will play a leading role in this new institutional chapter and help build the program’s legacy from the outset.



Those interested in learning more about the Bachelor of Business Administration + Master in Management may visit the program website or contact the Admissions team:

Lucía Ferrer Borda

Undergraduate Admissions Manager

lucia.ferrerb@incae.edu|+506 7065 7980



About INCAE Business School

INCAE is Latin America’s leading business school. Founded in 1964 with the support of Harvard Business School faculty, its mission is to promote the region’s comprehensive development through the education of responsible leaders, applied research and the advancement of sound business practices.



With its campus in Costa Rica, an innovative Executive Center in Panama, and the Corporate Governance and Senior Management Center in Miami, INCAE brings together an international community of faculty, alumni and strategic partners that positively influences both the public and private sectors. The School offers master’s degrees, executive education programs and research initiatives focused on competitiveness, sustainability and innovation.



For more information about INCAE, please visit incae.edu.



To speak with Camelia Ilie, President of INCAE Business School, please contact Alexandre Lopez at Bluesky Education on +44 (0)1582 797959 or at alex@bluesky-pr.com.