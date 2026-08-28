The Maldives has long been celebrated for its slower pace of life — where days drift between the lagoon, the beach and long lunches overlooking the Indian Ocean.



Between May and October, however, another side of the destination emerges. As the southwest monsoon brings consistent swells, surfers head out towards some of the Maldives' best-known reef breaks, including Sultans, Jailbreaks, Honky's and Chickens.

At CROSSROADS Maldives, these celebrated surf spots are just 20 to 25 minutes away by speedboat.



For dedicated surfers, mornings can start early, paddling out and making the most of glass-off conditions with local surf guides before heading back to the resort. CROSSROADS offers a rather different take on the traditional surf holiday: a morning chasing clean reef breaks can be followed by lunch at The Marina, an afternoon at SAii Spa or Rock Spa, sunset drinks and dinner across the destination.



And there is no need to arrive knowing your cutback from your bottom turn. First-timers begin in the protected lagoon directly in front of the water sports centre, learning the basics before progressing to nearby surf spots once they are comfortable and confident. More experienced surfers can head straight out to the reef breaks on the 2.5-hour Intermediate Surf Trip, with boat transfers, equipment and a local surf guide taken care of. The experience is priced at USD 258 net per surfer, based on a minimum of two participants.



It also means a surf trip does not have to become everyone's surf trip. Non-surfing partners, friends or family can stay behind for the beach and spa, explore The Marina or visit the Marine Discovery Centre, before everyone meets again later in the day. For families travelling this summer, the SAii Kids Summer Camp and CampCation at Hard Rock Hotel Maldives add another option for younger guests.



That balance is perhaps where CROSSROADS Maldives comes into its own. Surfing can be the reason for the trip, or simply something new to try between everything else. Either way, guests do not have to choose between an active escape and the slower pleasures for which the Maldives has long been known.



And the logistics are unusually easy. SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton, and Hard Rock Hotel Maldives sit just 15 minutes by speedboat from Velana International Airport, with no domestic flight or seaplane transfer required. From the resorts, some of the region's most sought-after surf breaks are another short speedboat ride away.

For more information, visit crossroadsmaldives.com.



UK Media Contact

Katerina Gurevich

gurevich@ideagrande.com



About S Hotels & Resorts: S Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Singha Estate Public Company Limited, is a new-era Thai-inspired personalized hospitality company that caters to upscale travellers with an independent spirit. The group offers guests a portfolio of 38 properties in 5 countries with a total of 4,522 keys and provides guests with the opportunity to experience the best destinations from a unique perspective while enjoying world-class facilities and tailored services. S Hotels & Resorts’ properties are located in attractive, unspoiled locales to provide an exclusive playground built around nature, culture, wellness and adventure, with luxurious amenities and fine cuisine. Each property boasts its own distinctive, destination-sensitive designs and unique signatures while also providing consistency thanks to a well-defined brand philosophy and a service culture that focuses on exceptional guest experiences backed up by Thai-inspired hospitality and global quality standards. To learn more, visit www.shotelsresorts.com.



About CROSSROADS Maldives: Crafted from tales of the past, and designed to inspire the present, CROSSROADS Maldives is the next chapter in the story of one of the world’s most amazing destinations. The archipelago’s only “one-stop, non-stop” lifestyle destination invites adventurous travellers from the four corners of the globe to cross paths and explore a treasure trove of iconic oceanfront resorts, upscale lifestyle outlets and endless entertainment offerings, as well as the stunning natural, cultural and nautical attractions that have lured maritime travellers to the Maldives for centuries. CROSSROADS Maldives is where cultures meet. To learn more, visit www.crossroadsmaldives.com.

About SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton: Being part of CROSSROADS Maldives, the country’s first integrated leisure destination. The award-winning family resort offers 198 stylish accommodation units, including family beach villas and overwater villas, complemented by a beachfront kids’ club, multiple dining options, a rejuvenating spa, and a vibrant beach club. Guests enjoy direct access to CROSSROADS Maldives, which features two world-class resorts, a super yacht marina, a shopping and dining arcade, and year-round entertainment. As part of the Curio Collection by Hilton, SAii Lagoon Maldives belongs to Hilton’s global portfolio of distinctive hotels, each handpicked for its unique character and story. Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with more than 7,500 properties across 126 countries and territories. For over a century, Hilton has been committed to delivering exceptional guest experiences and continues to set the standard for hospitality worldwide. To learn more, visit www.saiiresorts.com/maldives/lagoon or www.hilton.com.

About Hard Rock Hotel Maldives: Hard Rock Hotel Maldives, set in the stunning Emboodhoo Lagoon at CROSSROADS Maldives, blends tropical luxury with the iconic energy of Hard Rock. Featuring 178 guestrooms, suites, and villas, the resort offers world-class dining, music-inspired amenities, and direct access to the Maldives’ first integrated lifestyle destination. As part of Hard Rock International (HRI) — one of the most globally recognised companies with over 300 locations in nearly 75 countries — the hotel connects guests to legendary hospitality, authentic music memorabilia, and the Unity by Hard Rock™ loyalty program. For more information, visit www.hardrockhotels.com/maldives.



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