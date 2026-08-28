North London private hospital, Chase Lodge Hospital is seeing increasing interest in hair transplant procedures as more people look for effective ways to address hair loss and restore their confidence.



Hair loss can have a significant impact on how people feel about their appearance. Advances in hair restoration techniques now offer patients more natural-looking results, with treatments designed to suit their individual needs.



At Chase Lodge Hospital, patients can access modern hair transplant procedures, including FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) and DHI (Direct Hair Implantation). These techniques involve moving healthy hair follicles to areas where hair has become thinner or has been lost.



The hospital says the growing popularity of these procedures is being driven by improvements in technology, natural-looking results and greater awareness of the treatment options available.

Chase Lodge Hospital has carried out more than 1,500 hair transplant procedures and offers personalised treatment plans based on each patient's hair loss, goals and suitability for treatment. The hospital also provides support before and after the procedure.



A spokesperson for Chase Lodge Hospital said:

“We understand that hair loss can affect much more than appearance. It can also have an impact on confidence and wellbeing. Our aim is to provide patients with clear information, professional advice and personalised treatment in a safe and supportive environment.”



The hospital encourages anyone considering a hair transplant to have a proper consultation with a qualified medical professional before making a decision. A consultation allows the patient's hair loss and donor hair to be assessed and helps determine which treatment, if any, is appropriate.

Hair loss treatment is priced from £3,000, based on one session (which is usually sufficient) and is priced on £1 per follicle, so would equal 3,000 follicles added.



Media enquiries:

Chase Lodge Hospital

Tel: 020 8358 7100

Email: info@chaselodgehospital.com